Michael Carrick now looks certain to be named Manchester United's permanent manager

Michael Carrick now looks nailed on to be appointed as the next permanent manager at Manchester United, with eight names now being cast aside and with TEAMtalk explaining the nuanced and detailed approach INEOS are taking over the handing the 44-year-old the reins.

The Red Devils have improved leaps and bounds since Carrick took over as interim manager from the sacked Ruben Amorim, whose public outbursts, inability to get a consistent tune from his squad, and point-blank refusal to navigate away from his 3-4-2-1 formation won him few friends.

But with Manchester United winning eight of their 12 games under Carrick, losing just twice, the Red Devils now look a strong bet to secure Champions League football next season; a welcome boost not just to their transfer kitty, but also to their efforts to attract the game’s top stars.

With three more wins from their remaining five games set to guarantee their place – likely less if other results go their way – Carrick will secure himself the role as permanent manager, though as TEAMtalk has explained, it’s more than just results which have convinced INEOS that the 44-year-old is the right man for the job.

Backing up that stance, the Daily Mail now claim it’s a matter of when, not if, Carrick is confirmed as manager, with their progression through to Champions League qualification now seen as something of a formality after the vital 1-0 win at Chelsea over the weekend.

Furthermore, they have now ruled eight other candidates out of the running to take charge, with journalist Chris Wheeler explaining:

“United have carried out background checks on a number of contenders as part of a thorough process, but, barring a dramatic late-season collapse, it would be a surprise if they do not hand the job to Carrick.

“The club are reluctant to consider any manager who will be busy at the World Cup this summer, effectively ruling out Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, Mauricio Pochettino, and Julian Nagelsmann.”

He adds: “United are also unlikely to overlook Carrick in favour of Premier League rivals such as Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva, or Eddie Howe.”

With those eight names effectively ruled out of the running, our reporter Graeme Bailey can explain the holistic approach United are taking to handing Carrick the permanent job…

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Man Utd taking holistic approach to picking Carrick as next manager

As Bailey explains, crucially, insiders say the club’s thinking goes far beyond the league table and football results, which, of course, very much count, but are not all that Carrick is being measured on.

“United have learnt some lessons here,” Bailey revealed. “Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s appointment was almost solely based on results, whilst Ruben Amorim came on the crest of his reputation.

“When you speak to United and people within the club, they have garnered so much respect for Carrick and his team in terms of how they have managed the club, not just the first team.

“Players and staff alike have been truly bowled over by his tenure – the way he operates is hugely impressive.”

While the club has continued to assess multiple other candidates, they believe Carrick has set a really high benchmark during his interim spell, and even the recent loss at home to Leeds has not dented their confidence in him.

“Yes, they have lost to Leeds,” Bailey added. “But let’s not forget where this squad was. You could argue, and I would, that Carrick has actually overachieved with this group.

“And thankfully, United are not listening to outside noise, the United media pool of former players who have more opinions than medals, even for those who played under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Let’s not forget Gary Neville, for instance, his massive backing of Amorim’s appointment. Personally, I think some of the comments about Carrick have been massively condescending at best. I think he is the best and right man for United, he has matured and learnt so much from his time at Middlesbrough, where he did a very good job.

“But as United insist, it is not his job yet.”

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Carrick playing big role in recruitment as rejuvenated star nears new deal

With the job now seen as virtually in the bag for Carrick, though, it’s his transformation of certain players that has also earned him many plaudits.

Perhaps the biggest gain so far has been Kobbie Mainoo, rejuvenated under Carrick’s leadership, and restored to a key role in the side after looking lost under Amorim.

Now it’s been revealed that the midfielder has verbally agreed a new deal – and with Carrick’s influence cited as key.

We understand Carrick is also playing a leading role in player recruitment, discussing potential targets with director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

As is well-documented, the club plans to sign at least one new midfielder this summer, though we can reveal a possible move for a Real Madrid man looks set to fall short.

In an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk, though, Teddy Sheringham has urged United to sign a second elite Nottingham Forest star after Elliot Anderson in an incredible £170m double deal.