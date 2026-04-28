Jamie Carragher understands that Manchester United have already decided that Michael Carrick will become their next permanent manager, having hailed his “sensational results” since taking interim charge, though TEAMtalk can shed light on why a decision has been delayed and of the one nagging doubt Sir Jim Ratrcliffe still has.

The Red Devils recorded a 2-1 win over Brentford on Monday night to move within just one point of booking Champions League football at Old Trafford for next season, with the game proving Carrick‘s ninth win in 13 games since being appointed as the interim replacement for Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United‘s form in that period has been nothing short of sensational, leading to strong calls for him to take the role permanently.

And while TEAMtalk sources have long since made clear that any decision would be delayed until the season’s end, with co-owners and chief decision-makers, INEOS, taking a holistic view of things, rather than simply just focusing on results, Carragher has now let slip that Carrick will be the next manager.

With United now 11 clear of sixth-placed Brighton, Carragher told Sky Sports: “He’s going to be the Manchester United manager, certainly next season, no doubt about that – and you can’t say he doesn’t deserve it.

“They are absolutely sensational results. They’re the results of a title-winning team or a team going for the league.

“Now I know that pressure isn’t on Manchester United right now; they haven’t got European fixtures, all these other things will come into it, but I don’t think anybody could have come in and done any better results-wise.

“The biggest criticism of Ruben Amorin was that he never adapted; Carrick has shown he can adapt.”

While Carrick himself has continued to ignore speculation around the permanent role, his chances of claiming the job have also been given a ringing endorsement from Harry Maguire, who commented: “The results speak for themselves, since the manager has come in, and the formation has changed, we just seemed to pick up results

“I think that the games previous, when Ruben was here, the games were 50/50, but we always ended up on the back of a defeat.

“Now it seems like it’s the other way around, where we’re a lot better in both boxes. We defend our box a lot better, and we’re managing to be clinical in the other box.”

DON’T MISS: REAL REASON Ratcliffe is hesitant to make Carrick the next Man Utd manager revealed

Carrick set to take Man Utd job as sources explain delay

In delaying any announcement over Carrick, United, via director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada have at least done their due diligence on a range of other candidates.

And while multiple options have been taken out of the frame, there are still four other candidates that the club likes and who would consider if the opportunity arose, with Ratcliffe, who will make the final choice, having one specific candidate in mind.

The club’s co-owner remains a little hesitant to make sure he gets the decision absolutely spot on, and on the off-chance that another top candidate suddenly comes on to the market.

However, with multiple names effectively ruled out, and with United’s results speaking for themselves, our correspondent Graeme Bailey gave an insight into the club’s thinking, revealing why the decision still remains on hold.

As Bailey explains, crucially, insiders say the club’s thinking goes far beyond the league table and football results, which, of course, very much count, but are not all that Carrick is being measured on.

“United have learnt some lessons here,” Bailey revealed. “Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s appointment was almost solely based on results, whilst Ruben Amorim came on the crest of his reputation.

“When you speak to United and people within the club, they have garnered so much respect for Carrick and his team in terms of how they have managed the club, not just the first team.

“Players and staff alike have been truly bowled over by his tenure – the way he operates is hugely impressive.”

While the club has continued to assess multiple other candidates, they believe Carrick has set a really high benchmark during his interim spell, and even the recent loss at home to Leeds has not dented their confidence in him.”

Speaking in the wake of the recent home loss to Leeds, Bailey added: “Yes, they have lost to Leeds, but let’s not forget where this squad was. You could argue, and I would, that Carrick has actually overachieved with this group.

“And thankfully, United are not listening to outside noise, the United media pool of former players who have more opinions than medals, even for those who played under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Let’s not forget Gary Neville, for instance, his massive backing of Amorim’s appointment. Personally, I think some of the comments about Carrick have been massively condescending at best. I think he is the best and right man for United, he has matured and learnt so much from his time at Middlesbrough, where he did a very good job.

“But as United insist, it is not his job yet.”

Carrick helping to plan Man Utd’s summer business

Perhaps the biggest indicator that the job is Carrick’s lies in the fact that he is playing an active role in the club’s transfer planning for the summer.

And while the club will make it their number one priority to seek a top midfielder to replace Casemiro, their top target, Elliot Anderson, now appears to have made his choice, with several Nottingham Forest stars leaking where he will play next season.

In other news, United are reportedly planning an offer to sign an impressive Borussia Dortmund right-back, who is valued at at €35-40million (£34.6m, $47m) by the Bundesliga side.

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