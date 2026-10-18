Carrick vows to ‘come out stronger’ from January window as Carragher fires Man Utd warning

Michael Carrick wants his Manchester United squad to “come out stronger” from the January transfer window, but Jamie Carragher has warned the club about their transfer activity.

United signed four players in the summer window. Three midfielders joined, in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, along with backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The signings haven’t pushed the club on, with the current position of 13th in the Premier League 10 places down from last seasons third-placed finish.

Prior to United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds – who are six places above them – manager Carrick detailed his expectation for the January window.

He told Sky Sports: “When the next transfer window comes, you want to plan and you want to make the best of it.

“Whatever that looks like at this stage, we don’t quite know. But without doubt, there’s opportunity because the transfer window is open.

“So we’ll definitely be looking at that and trying to come out stronger in whatever way that looks like.”

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Jamie Carragher warns Man Utd

But Carragher, speaking on the same platform, has told United they need to stray away from their usual transfer habits.

He said: “I just think when you’re at a club that’s spending big money, and those players are continuing to fail, you’re not getting in the Champions League as well, you’ve got one of the biggest wages; eventually you can be the bigger spenders of the season, but you’re not being successful.

“Liverpool and Manchester City are two of the few clubs that have consistently won trophies and then have big spending sprees.

“The money will always be there because they’re one of the biggest football clubs in the world, but it can’t just be a tap that never gets turned off – it just can’t.

“And then you’re talking about net spend; well, you don’t get players out. It’s difficult to get players out when you continue failing at the club.

“Then they’re on big wages, and you can’t move them on – no one will take them. It’s a vicious circle that they’re in. Eventually, it gets to a stage where you can’t be the biggest spenders and for me, that was this summer.”