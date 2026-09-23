Man Utd boss Carrick wanted ‘more’ from INEOS as legend labels squad ‘weak’

Wayne Rooney feels Michael Carrick wanted more signings for Manchester United in the summer

Wayne Rooney feels the Manchester United squad is “weak” after Michael Carrick wasn’t able to do all the recruitment he wanted in the summer.

United signed only four players in the summer – three midfielders in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, as well as substitute goalkeeper Karl Darlow. They also looked into other areas, namely left-back, but couldn’t sign one.

After the first five games in the Premier League, the Red Devils are 12th in the Premier League, having won only one game.

Club legend Rooney feels Carrick has been left with a weak squad.

He told talkSPORT: “There’s always going to be pressure, Michael knows that.

“If you’re not winning football games at Man United, then that pressure is there if you don’t win one game.

“So, it hasn’t been the ideal start to the season… there are certain things which I felt the club had to do before the window shut, in bringing players in… the squad is a bit weak.”

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Wayne Rooney feels Michael Carrick wanted more

Indeed, Rooney feels Carrick wanted more from the board, who weren’t able to deliver for him.

He continued: “He knows what he’s in for there and listen, you always want more as a manager, I’m sure he would have wanted more from the transfer window, but he’s left with what he’s left with.

“I think the Premier League has got better, there’s better teams in there.

“But if you don’t win at Man United, or at any club, at the minute it’s very tough, so I hope he turns it around.”

Rooney does feel that Carrick is able to start to pick up results after the international break.

He said: “He’s got to find a way to get more and the best out of these players to get up the table after this international break. I think the break has come at the right time.

“He’s shown that he can get results out of this group of players.

“They have to get their head down and work and hopefully get some better results.”