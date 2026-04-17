Michael Carrick pleads with INEOS not to sell £60m Man Utd midfielder; ‘He is a coach’s dream’

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has said that Mason Mount should stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

As Man Utd continue their march towards Champions League qualification, Mount’s future at Old Trafford has come under scrutiny.

There have been reports earlier this month that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, want to keep Mount at the club.

Mount, too, is keen on staying at Man Utd, who paid Chelsea £60million (€69m, $80m) to sign him in the summer of 2023.

The England international was a star at Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League in 2021, but injuries and competition for places have severely affected his time at Man Utd so far.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and given two assists in 67 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career.

Mount has been able to make only 10 starts in the Premier League this season, but Man Utd interim manager Carrick has publicly called on INEOS to keep him at the club.

When asked about Mount, Carrick told BBC Sport: “There’s definitely a place for him, without doubt. He’s obviously working to getting fit and finding that.

“Mason has got a good future here so I really don’t worry about him.”

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Carrick’s public backing of Mount comes after a reliable journalist revealed last month what the Man Utd interim manager privately thinks of the Englishman.

During a Q&A in The Manchester Evening News, journalist Tyrone Marshall noted: “Mount is the interesting one here.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be sold at all. [Michael] Carrick likes him and he is a coach’s dream.

“He was having a good season until his latest injury, although there is a question of where his role is since the shift in formation.

“He is a valuable squad player, however, and offers enough versatility to get his share of games next season if United are back in the Champions League and facing a more demanding schedule.”

While Mount is very likely to stay at Man Utd, Casemiro is leaving Old Trafford for sure and is said to have found his new club already.