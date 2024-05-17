Michael Owen has explained why he thinks Manchester United still plan to sack Erik ten Hag this summer and having named his ideal candidate to replace him in the dug-out, while also revealing three thrilling moves on the transfer front to rejuvenate the side.

The Red Devils have endured a hugely-frustrating season, crashing out of Europe altogether before Christmas and then going on to suffer 14 Premier League defeats so far – and all-time worst-ever record for Manchester United in the Premier League era. Furthermore, they need a win on the final day of the season away at Brighton on Sunday to ensure they don’t finish below the 58-point mark which represents their lowest-ever points finish in the Premier League.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see the pressure firmly on Ten Hag heading into the summer and amid claims minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is strongly considering a change at the top.

The Dutchman enjoyed an excellent first season at the helm, but the drop-off this time around has been stark and the fact that some of his players appear to have stopped trying for him, together with the kamikaze tactics employed that have seen United all too easy to shoot and score against. Their negative three goal difference tells its own story and illustrates an unfamiliar struggle at both ends of the field.

As a result, speculation over the Dutchman’s future has been intense, with Ratcliffe charging technical director Jason Wilcox with performing a thorough audit on Ten Hag’s suitability to remain in charge.

Michael Owen wants Ten Hag sacked

Owen going on a detailed rant after their woeful 4-0 humbling at Crystal Palace last week and suggesting he needs to be sacked with immediate effect and the reins given to a Steve McClaren for the remainder of the season.

“I’ve said it for a long time that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job, I’ve been saying it for ages and ages,” Owen told Premier League Productions after United’s Selhurst Park hammering.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season.

“At some point you’ve got to make a decision, they’re going to get absolutely hammered by Manchester City [in the FA Cup final], they’re going to get annihilated, in fact.

“I just wonder there’s just so much at stake, even if it’s only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to try to do something here and now and be quite radical about it.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage this team next season. He’s not good enough. I’ve thought it for ages, and he’s just not good enough to manage Manchester United.”

When it was suggested that Steve McClaren, Ten Hag’s assistant, should replace him on an interim basis, Owen replied: “They’ve got to try something different. Anything. Yes.”

Sat alongside Paul Scholes, Owen added: “We’ve played under Steve McClaren, he’s coached us, there’s no way that his fingerprints are anywhere near that team.

“He is a brilliant, brilliant coach and that team is not being coached at all. No way Steve McClaren is the first-team coach.’

Next Man Utd manager: Thomas Tuchel tipped for job

As a result, the likes of Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Frank and more recently Kieran McKenna have all been linked with the United hotseat, though Owen has explained why he thinks the United board could favour Thomas Tuchel as long as he does not perform a U-turn and stay at Bayern Munich.

“Zidane doesn’t speak much English so I’m not sure Man Utd would be on his radar personally. I would be very surprised,” Owen told BoyleSports.

“Graham Potter could be a candidate. I know Dan Ashworth is not officially working there at the moment, but he knows Potter and Southgate well so that’s probably where those links are coming from.

“Tuchel would be an interesting one. But yes, he could become available and I think a lot of Chelsea fans regret parting with Tuchel. He is one big name capable of the job.

“The one out of them I’d be most surprised at would be Zidane. I think it’s very possible it will be Southgate or Potter, they are very impressive guys. It was a difficult time when Potter took over, so you wouldn’t want to scratch his name and say it was an awful job. I don’t think Potter and Southgate are out of the question.”

Jadon Sancho tipped for Man Utd return

Whomever the new manager will be, Owen is convinced that a return to Manchester United is still on the cards for ostracized winger Jadon Sancho.

The player returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January and has since reminded the watching world of his exquisite talent, recently completing 12 dribbles in their Champions League semi-final first leg against PSG – the first player to reach double figures in that metric since Lionel Messi achieved 11 against Manchester United back in 2010/11.

His future remains under the spotlight and his chances of a return to Old Trafford could be heightened by the removal of Ten Hag as manager.

“I think Sancho has a future at Man Utd under a different manager. If a new manager comes in, the slate is wiped for everyone,” Owen added.

“Sancho is a big asset, they paid a lot of money for him and he’s a depreciating asset at the moment so they need to do something, whether that’s to bring him back and sell him, utilised him, but to just leave him out on loan and get no benefit other than a contribution to his wages does not work for them.

“So a new manager comes in, I would say the slate is wiped. Let’s start again and see what happens.”

Exciting double Man Utd transfer raid on Crystal Palace

That’s not the only transfer move Owen expects United to make this summer either.

And he is backing reported plans for the Red Devils to move for Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze this summer, with TEAMtalk sources revealing Olise in particular is one player extremely high on Ratcliffe’s summer wishlist.

And after former United striker Dwight Yorke talked up a move for the Crystal Palace duo, Owen too has backed claims to bring the pair back – and reckons a triple move for Sancho, Eze and Olise will be a brilliant way to bring the wow factor back to Old Trafford.

“I think Olise and Eze would be good signings for Man Utd, I like them, their record with and without them is a contrast for Palace. I see that,’ he continued.

“Yorke was a proper player himself, he knows what he’s talking about and I think they will be on the radar of a lot of top teams.”