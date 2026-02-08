Man Utd stunningly backed to beat Liverpool to £100m-rated Tottenham star by ex-Spurs boss

Manchester United have been urged to launch a big-money move for an elite Tottenham star who could be tempted to move to Old Trafford amid Spurs’ disastrous form.

The London side have endured a torrid campaign and aren’t even close to where they want to be in the Premier League table, with pressure on manager Thomas Frank mounting.

But one star who has continued to impress is centre-back Micky van de Ven. When he’s fully fit, the Dutch international is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s very best defenders, and several top sides are keen to bring him in.

Sources confirmed to us on January 22 that United, along with Liverpool, are indeed keen to sign Van De Ven, while Real Madrid have been heavily linked too.

However, he will not come cheap, with Spurs understood to value Van de Ven in the region of £100million.

And now, former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has stated that United ‘won’t want to miss out’ should the centre-back pursue a move away from Spurs.

“If he proves his fitness, I think there will be a queue around the block for him,’ Sherwood said in an interview cited by Metro.

“Hopefully Tottenham can keep hold of him but you know what it’s like when a player decides he wants to leave. Unfortunately, if you don’t let him go, you’re left without the money and the player in the end.

“People may be shocked by that but it all depends on who they have as manager in the summer because they’ve got it wrong so many times before and it looks like they have got it right at the moment.’

“United are a club that can go from where they have been to the top quicker than most because they’ve got the brand power, the money to do it. They can pay the big wages for the big players.

‘They missed the boat before. They could have signed Declan Rice and Harry Kane. Instead, they ended up with seven or eight signings who were alright but mostly very poor.

‘They won’t want to miss the boat this time on Van de Ven. He will certainly be at the top of a lot of lists at any number of clubs and Tottenham will have to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of him.

“I think the only real way they keep hold of him is if Mickey decides that there might be a bright future ahead at Tottenham, and right now they’re down in 14th in the Premier League and out of the running for the two domestic cups. They’re flying high in the Champions League but there are stiffer tests to come in that competition.”

Man Utd weighing up Van de Ven swoop

Harry Maguire’s contract expires at the season’s end, and a decision is yet to be made on whether to offer him an extension. But even if Maguire stays, it’s thought that United could look to add a new centre-back this summer.

As mentioned, Van de Ven is one of the targets on the Red Devils’ shortlist, but whether they’ll match his £100million price tag is a big question.

Amid rival interest from Liverpool and other sides, United must move decisively if they are to secure Van de Ven’s signature.

Tottenham, for their part, will hope they can turn their poor season around and convince the defender to stay for the long-term.

Meanwhile, shock reports from Spain have claimed that United have made a ‘formal offer’ for Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao.

The Brazilian has suffered significant injury blows in recent seasons, but it’s stated that the Red Devils are trying to lure him to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid are said to be ‘considering’ the offer – though the claims of a bid haven’t been backed up by other outlets, so must be taken with a pinch of salt.

In other news, Rio Ferdinand has urged United’s chiefs to make a U-turn on Casemiro, as he believes he should be offered a contract extension.

The midfielder has already announced his intention to leave in the summer but has been crucial in United’s excellent form under Carrick recently.

