Manchester United are ready to spend huge sums on recruiting up to three new midfielders this summer after the club’s transfer committee drew up a list of 13 potential targets, and with an “intelligent” star very much seen as a dream signing.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils want to strengthen in midfield this summer, with Casemiro departing at the end of his contract and with the club increasingly likely to let the underwhelming Manuel Ugarte move on after two seasons.

With cash to spend and a kitty elevated by their return to Champions League football, Manchester United are ready to splash out huge sums to land on some quality names to ensure they can compete at the top end of the Premier League and go deep into Europe’s premier competition.

To that end, TEAMtalk exclusively reported way back in November that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson very much figures at the top of their wishlist, and with the summer window drawing closer, that very much remains the case.

The seven-times capped England midfielder, though, will not come cheap and amid claims his fee could rise to as much as £120m (€138m, $162m), the club has, according to Sky Sports, drawn up a list of up to 13 potential targets.

While Anderson very much represents their Plan A, United’s director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are adamant their top signing must be Premier League-proven.

Indeed, their Plan B list of classy alternatives includes Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Sando Tonali – all of whom are tried and tested in the top flight of English football.

Beyond that, United have other names in the Premier League of interest and with West Ham now in real danger of relegation, their star Mateus Fernandes has also been listed as a concrete target. Bournemouth pair Alex Scott and Tyler Adams are also listed as targets, though likely seen as secondary options, in addition to a marquee signing only.

United also still like Wolves’ Joao Gomes, though it’s understood the Brazilian may already have slipped through their grasp with a move to Atletico Madrid now looking likely.

Per the report, United are also open to opportunities overseas, with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde seen as ambitious options, while the club has already been given a significant boost in the pursuit of Atalanta’s Ederson.

The club would also like to sign a young, upcoming midfielder – likely as the third addition this summer (their Plan D), but depending on how their budget stretches – with Ayoub Bouaddi (Lille) and Christos Mouzakitis (Olympiakos) seen as options.

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Man Utd told why ‘intelligent’ Anderson would be the dream signing

While United could spend upwards of £150m on midfield recruits this summer, INEOS do face a battle to land Anderson, with TEAMtalk sources revealing how there is a belief in the game that the 23-year-old has already made it clear he favours a move to the Etihad to join Manchester City this summer.

Despite that, the club’s former assistant manager, Rene Meulensteen, has exclusively told TEAMtalk why United should do all in their power to land the Forest star, while also assessing the merits of Wharton and Baleba.

“Well, I’ve never made a secret of it, United definitely need somebody in the middle of the park, and Anderson, Baleba and Wharton have been targeted and are all very valid candidates,” he said.

“But the one I like, the one I really like, is Anderson. He plays with energy, he’s dynamic, and is exactly what United need. He brings legs and energy, and he’s somebody who would complement Kobbie Mainoo.

“Anderson has shown every weekend what a good, intelligent player he is – the complete midfield package.”

On the other targets, Meulensteen added: “I really like Wharton too, for a central midfielder, he’s so positive going forward and pick out some excellent passes. He is the one who can set all those forward plays and help United get the ball quickly up the park.

“He’s also an intelligent player, but does his defensive job as well.

“Baleba, again, a great and skilful player, all three of them, you can make a case for.”

Beyond that, a stunning report claims United have been given serious hope of landing a top Real Madrid star that president Florentino Perez is desperate to get rid of.

And reporting exclusively for TEAMtalk on Wednesday, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed United had also reactivated an interest in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham following his impressive end to the season at Signal Iduna Park.

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