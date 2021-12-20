Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has fallen out with Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri, according to reports that speculate it could lead to a transfer to Manchester United.

Links between Milinkovic-Savic and Man Utd stretch far back. He was a top target for the club back when Jose Mourinho was in charge. Nothing ever came of it, but that doesn’t mean the transfer will never happen.

Indeed, reports since have indicated that the dynamic midfielder remains on United’s radar even after a couple of managerial changes.

For example, last month there were claims that United have registered an interest in Milinkovic-Savic again. It came amid an idea that the Serbia international is ready to leave Lazio for a new challenge.

Such a scenario is now appearing more likely. According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, who is the chief editor of Tuttomercatoweb, the relationship between Milinkovic-Savic and Lazio boss Sarri is now at an all-time low.

The former Chelsea coach took charge of Lazio in the summer. Some have struggled with the transition, though. At present, they are eighth in the Serie A table.

Milinkovic-Savic has found some good form this season, registering five goals and five assists from 16 league starts and one substitute appearance. However, all is not well between him and his coach.

With that in mind, Conterio claims Lazio could omit Milinkovic-Savic from their squad for their next match, against Venezia. Furthermore, they may listen to big offers in January, even if a summer exit seems more feasible – and in fact “taken for granted”.

Man Utd in three-horse race for Milinkovic-Savic

Another report from Il Messaggero backs up the idea that Milinkovic-Savic is falling out of favour at Lazio. The newspaper claims Sarri and club president Claudio Lotito think the 26-year-old is too arrogant.

As such, should a sale materialise, three clubs are keeping tabs on him – and Man Utd are one.

United are looking for solutions in midfield after neglecting the area in the summer transfer window. Former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer usually favoured a double pivot of Fred and Scott McTominay, despite neither being a natural defensive midfielder.

Neither is Milinkovic-Savic, but with interim manager Ralf Rangnick tweaking the system, the profile of midfielder Man Utd need may be changing anyway.

Furthermore, doubts over the future of Paul Pogba are only going to increase as he nears the end of his contract. Some have feared he may have played his last game for the club already.

Pogba could sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere in January, with a view to the summer. If he does move on at either stage, United will need to find a way to replace him.

Milinkovic-Savic may be their man, although they are not his only suitor. The report adds that Juventus could keep him in Serie A, or Real Madrid could take him to La Liga.

Coincidentally, both clubs have been linked with Pogba before, but Milinkovic-Savic’s salary may be more affordable.

United would therefore face a battle to get their man after a pursuit that has lasted several years.

