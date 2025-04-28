Manchester United are aiming to sign Denzel Dumfries and another Inter Milan star this summer and have drawn up a stunning €100million (£85m / $113.5m) offer for the duo, according to a report.

Rasmus Hojlund bagged a much-needed goal on Sunday to help Man Utd snatch a late draw at Bournemouth, who suffered a blow to their European qualification hopes. United sit 14th and could still move up the Premier League if they end the season strongly, though it is clear that a mid-table finish is nowhere near the club’s usual standards.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is working with recruitment chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell to kickstart a squad rebuild this summer.

Centre-forward, central midfield, right wing-back, centre-half and goalkeeper are just some of the positions that could be strengthened.

As per Italian outlet Inter Live, United have set their sights on Inter in their bid to improve what is a lacklustre squad.

The Red Devils have identified Dutch wing-back Dumfries and German centre-back Yann Bisseck as new targets.

It is claimed that Amorim and United are ‘serious’ about landing the pair and have prepared a ‘mind-blowing’ double bid worth €100m to secure their services.

That includes a €60m (£51m / $68m) proposal for Bisseck and €40m (£34m / $45.5m) for Dumfries.

United are long-term admirers of Dumfries, having tracked him during Erik ten Hag’s time in charge at Old Trafford.

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed last August that United were considering Dumfries as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right side of defence.

It seems United are back on the Netherlands star’s trail as Amorim hunts a right wing-back who is better in the final third than Diogo Dalot.

Dumfries fits into that category, having registered eight goals this season – five more than Dalot.

Dumfries, Bisseck both on Man Utd shortlist

Bisseck, meanwhile, is a strong, ball-carrying centre-half who has established himself as a key player for Inter since joining from Danish club Aarhus GF in July 2023.

He has made 39 appearances for the Nerazzurri this term and has played a crucial role in them achieving one of the best defensive records in Serie A.

The 24-year-old is emerging as one of the most coveted defenders in Europe’s top five leagues. United are now in the mix, as was first revealed on Sunday, though they will face stiff competition.

Sources informed TEAMtalk last week that Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth are all keen on Bisseck, too.

We understand that Inter could actually sell Bisseck for £30-34m, far less than the £51m bid United have drawn up.

Man Utd transfers: Two contract offers submitted

Meanwhile, Amorim’s side have reportedly offered an elite striker £13m a year.

TEAMtalk can confirm that United have sent Matheus Cunha a contract offer too as they push to seal a deal for the Wolverhampton Wanderers hitman.

But his potential signing will have big ramifications for one United player.

IN FOCUS: Who is Yann Bisseck?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Cologne in November 2000, Bisseck initially played for SV Adler Dellbruck before joining FC Koln at the age of seven.

The centre-back represented Germany at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and scored in a 4-0 win over Colombia in the round of 16.

He made his first-team debut in November 2017 at the age of 16 years and 11 months, making him the youngest player in Koln’s history and the eighth-youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga.

The German had loan spells at Holstein Kiel, Roda JC, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Aarhus before joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2021.

After impressing in the Danish top-flight and captaining Germany at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, he completed a €7million move to Inter Milan.

The 23-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions in his debut season in Italy as Inter won the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2023/24.

“He’s a young guy who’s growing very well,” Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said. “He trains very well every day, and that’s what he has to keep doing.”

“We’re fortunate to have players like that, and we’re very happy to have him.”

Standing at 6ft 5in tall, Bisseck possesses pace and power in abundance and has been compared to former Real Madrid and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane.