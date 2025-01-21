Man Utd urged to make mind-boggling transfer U-turn as Amorim told to get ‘more’ out of senior star

Manchester United have been told to take Casemiro off the transfer market, as the experienced midfielder can ‘offer more’ under Ruben Amorim.

Casemiro has spent more time on the bench this season following the arrival of Manuel Ugarte last summer. Amorim likes Ugarte as the pair worked together at Sporting CP, and he has installed the Uruguayan as his preferred No 6.

Casemiro has still played 22 times across all competitions this term, though he has been left on the bench in seven out of Man Utd’s last nine Premier League games.

The Brazilian was previously considered one of the best defensive midfielders around, but he has declined in recent years and no longer has the physicality needed to compete with top-level Premier League opponents.

Reports have named Casemiro and Antony as expensive players United hope to offload alongside Marcus Rashford in order to bring in much-needed funds and save room on the wage bill.

Antony is poised to join Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season, while Casemiro is still on United’s books despite their attempts to axe him.

Former Man Utd midfielder Kleberson has now given the 32-year-old his backing and told Amorim to play him rather than sanction an exit. That is despite United having a ready-made replacement in Ugarte, who has most of his career ahead of him.

“Casemiro is the one player who doesn’t shy away from the pressure, he can handle the pressure,” Kleberson said (via the Daily Mirror).

“People can get upset with him or the media and the news can try and punch him down, but he’s always the same guy and will always try to play the way that he can play. You saw him score two goals against Leicester, the second goal that he scored he was the one that won the header and he still had the desire to get the next ball.

“I think things are getting better for him. Every time a season is done, you hear that Casemiro has to leave United, that he is done, has to go to Saudi Arabia or back to Brazil, but he can still play. He is a captain for the club and he can still offer more to United.”

Man Utd struggling to offload Casemiro

Earlier this month, reports in Brazil claimed that Casemiro’s switch to Saudi Arabia is ‘practically closed’.

However, he is still at United. The Saudis have long been touted to sign Casemiro on a huge wage, though that particular report seems to have been wide of the mark.

United will be hoping that the Saudis can improve their financial situation by offering at least £15-20m for Casemiro, something teams from no other league would.

Either way, United look set to take a massive hit on the player, having originally paid Real Madrid £60m (rising to £70m) for his services.

Man Utd transfers: Left-back chased; Garnacho latest

Meanwhile, United have entered talks with Lecce for exciting talent Patrick Dorgu.

The 20-year-old left-back has been linked with Tottenham on numerous occasions over the past 12 months, though United are now in a better position to bring him to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that Dorgu has told United he wishes to join them and take a big next step in his career.

Alejandro Garnacho leaving should give United enough funds to complete Dorgu’s capture.

Reports in Italy claim the winger is ‘close’ to reaching an agreement on personal terms with main suitors Napoli.

Antonio Conte’s side must increase their offer further though if they are to convince United to sell, with INEOS holding out for £60m.

