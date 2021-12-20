Erling Haaland may not be in his last season with Borussia Dortmund, his agent Mino Raiola has hinted while responding to rumours of a delayed move to Barcelona.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after talents at the top of European football. His scoring rate for Dortmund has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since joining them in January 2020, he has scored 76 goals from 75 appearances.

When Dortmund signed him from RB Salzburg, they beat off competition from even bigger clubs. Now, those elite forces have been circling and could test their resolve in 2022.

There will be a release clause active in Haaland’s contract next summer, making him available for a fee seemingly worth less than his true value. Should any club activate it, he would be free to choose whether to join them.

It seems unthinkable that Haaland’s clause will not be met. The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United have been linked with the Norway international to take him to the very top.

Dortmund have retained some hope of convincing him to stay with them a while longer. But Haaland has an extremely high ceiling and won’t be with them forever.

As such, it has seemed a certainty that they will lose him in the summer. But now, his agent Raiola has suggested he could yet remain with the Bundesliga side.

In doing so, he refused to rule out a move to Barcelona later down the line, given their current financial difficulties.

Haaland waves goodbye to Dortmund fans Haaland's gesture did seem a little suspicious, didn't it?

“Can Haaland wait for Barcelona? Haaland can wait for everyone,” Raiola told NOS.

“We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club. We will look for the best option and we don’t rule out another year in Dortmund, either, theoretically it’s still possible.”

By 2023, there is a chance that Barcelona will be in a better financial position. Then, they might be able to accommodate Haaland, who is already a dream target for them.

Raiola thinks it is only a matter of time before they become a major force again. Therefore, they will be a suitable destination for his star client one day.

“Barcelona will continue to be one of the biggest clubs in the world despite their current situation. In one or two years, they will be back,” he added.

“We will look for the best option, and I also never ruled out another year at Borussia Dortmund.”

Rangnick gives Man Utd Haaland hope

The Premier League could yet be another destination for Haaland. Manchester City are reported to have cooled their interest, but rivals Man Utd remain in the hunt.

Old Trafford has never seemed like the preferred destination for the Leeds-born striker. However, the fact that they now have Ralf Rangnick involved may change the picture somewhat.

The German coach helped facilitate his move from Molde to RB Salzburg in 2019.

And according to BILD, the only club showing concrete interest is United.

However, if Red Devils want to complete a sensational deal they will have to qualify for the Champions League again next term.

At this stage that remains a major concern for Rangnick’s men. United are seemingly in a battle with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham, Tottenham and potentially Leicester for that fourth spot.

They currently sit sixth in the table, five points behind the Gunners in the final Champions League spot but with two games in hand.

Furthermore, Haaland had an existing relationship with Rangnick’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from their time together at Molde and that never worked in United’s favour.

Only time will tell who Haaland’s next club will be – and Raiola’s comments suggest it could be a longer waiting game than expected.

