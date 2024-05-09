‘Miserable’ Man Utd players expect not to win again this season as FA Cup humiliation beckons

Manchester United's players fear they may not win another game all season

The mood around the Manchester United camp is reportedly ‘miserable’ and the club’s players expect that they might not win another game all season.

United have lost 13 Premier League games this season, and currently find themselves eighth in the table. If they remain there, it’ll be their lowest finish in the Premier League era.

They also lost four of six Champions League games, and were dumped out of the League Cup – which they won last season – in the fourth round (their second game).

Of their last 10 league games, United have only won two, losing four and drawing four.

The latest fixture was probably their worst performance of the season.

Indeed, the Red Devils were mauled 4-0 by 14th-placed Crystal Palace, with the Eagles doing their first double over the once great Manchester outfit.

That has opened up some wounds – Casemiro has been told by Jamie Carragher that he has just three games left at the top level, though that’s more likely four factoring in there is an FA Cup final to be played alongside three league fixtures.

But it seems there are internal stresses that are going to hold United back.

DON’T MISS: Where are they now? The Man Utd squad who last missed out on a Premier League top-six finish

United’s players expect season to fizzle out

Indeed, according to the Mirror, United’s ‘beleaguered players’ fear they ‘may not win another game this season’.

Confidence is low and it’s said they feel their season is all but over.

It’s said the mood in the squad is ‘miserable’.

And they know they have to play league leaders Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton – the former two are above United in the league, while the Seagulls are within seven points of them.

If they don’t win again, qualification for any European competition could massively be in doubt.

But an FA Cup humiliation will be just as bad for United.

FA Cup humiliation looms

Indeed, the Red Devils have reached the final of the competition for the second year running.

Last season, local rivals City earned the bragging rights over United by beating them on their way to a treble.

The same could happen again this season, when they could scoop a double if they go on to win the Premier League.

United must play for their pride in that match against their local rivals – they can’t just roll over and accept their season is finished before such a huge game.