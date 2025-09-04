The clock is ticking for Manchester United to offload another star who is completely out of favour under Ruben Amorim, with just eight days remaining to strike a deal for a move to the most realistic destination.

The Red Devils have so far done well to oust the majority of their so-called ‘bomb squad’, with the summer window across the main European league now closed, although some do remain.

Man Utd have seen Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Jadon Sancho all depart Old Trafford either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Despite the losses incurred with some of those exits, it’s allowed Amorim to start shaping the squad he wants to work with going forward – although there remains one or two who can still leave before while other relevant windows remain open.

And while there remains plenty of speculation over Andre Onana’s future, especially following the deadline day capture of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, Tyrell Malacia is another player that needs a move.

The Dutchman’s imminent future remains on a countdown with the window in Turkey, his most likely destination, still open until September 12.

There have been a plethora of sales to Turkey from the Premier League in recent times and there remains a good chance that Malacia joins a team in the Turkish Super Lig.

The window in Saudi Arabia is another with plenty of days left to run, closing on September 23. Other potential opportunities for Malacia include Belgium, Switzerland (both September 8), Greece (September 12) and Serbia (September 17).

Malacia will have an issue if he’s unable to secure an exit, with the likes of Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw and Diego Leon all ahead of him for the left wing-back berth, even though Shaw has so far been used as part of the back three.

To that end, the clock is very much ticking for the former Feyenoord star to get his move.

