Mistreated Man Utd star ‘waiting for Ten Hag to be sacked’ to save his own career

Harry Maguire is waiting for Erik ten Hag to be sacked to make a call on his future

Harry Maguire is reportedly ‘waiting until Erik ten Hag is sacked’ by Manchester United before he makes a call on his future, with the boss potentially being pushed out before he can send the defender packing.

Maguire has been mistreated at times during his United career. After hardly putting a foot wrong in his first couple of campaigns – in which he played almost every game – the next term his form dropped.

The season after, under Ten Hag, the defender was given just 16 Premier League appearances, and only half were starts. He was then stripped of the club captaincy and has played a fringe role.

With Ten Hag remaining at the helm and Maguire’s contract up at the end of the season, there are not believed to be any talks on a renewal currently ongoing.

But as per Football Insider, Maguire will ‘wait until Ten Hag is sacked’ to make a decision on his future.

The thinking from the defender is apparently that the manager could be given his marching orders before he pushes Maguire out the door, given it’s said he is leading the push for Maguire’s exit.

As such, the decision will not be rushed, and if a new manager replaces Ten Hag, they could potentially decide to offer the defender a new deal, and he may be happy to accept.

Maguire heading out at present

Just days ago, it was reported that Ten Hag had decided Maguire was surplus to requirements.

He has reportedly decided to get rid in January in order to receive a fee, and that will be a measly one, at just £10million.

But TEAMtalk understands that Maguire can earn himself a new deal at Old Trafford if he accepts to a fringe role behind the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

If not, West Ham are still waiting in the wings to sign him, having tried previously but been knocked back by the defender, despite United having been willing to sell.

Man Utd round-up: Two defender moves possible

United could make space at the back in order to sign some new assets there.

Their main target is seemingly left-back Alphonso Davies, amid a crisis in the position. It’s said United will offer the soon-to-be free agent a blank cheque to write whatever terms he wants in order to move there.

Another potential left-back signing is Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who Ten Hag has admitted the Red Devils are keeping an eye on, with a view to potentially triggering his buy-back clause.

Elsewhere, the Manchester outfit could have a good chance of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, as one of the sides who have been offered his services.

Maguire appearances under Ten Hag

Maguire has been given much fewer appearances under Ten Hag than he had under previous managers, and with both De Ligt and Leny Yoro being signed this summer, it seemed that is to continue going forwards.