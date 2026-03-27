MLS rivals going head-to-head for Casemiro as Man Utd star considers Saudi alternative

Casemiro has confirmed his departure from Manchester United at the end of the current season, and Major League Soccer clubs are showing strong interest in securing the experienced Brazilian midfielder on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old former Real Madrid star announced in January that he would be leaving Old Trafford when his contract expires in June 2026.

Man Utd have since reached an agreement to waive a clause that could have triggered a one-year extension, allowing Casemiro, who has enjoyed a late resurgence in form, to depart as planned at the end of the campaign.

Two of MLS’s most ambitious sides are leading the pursuit. Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy – the last two MLS Cup champions – have both expressed concrete interest and have made initial contact with the player.

For Inter Miami, who boast Lionel Messi in their ranks, Casemiro could provide the defensive midfield steel to replace the retired Sergio Busquets. The Florida club, backed by David Beckham, views the Brazilian as an ideal anchor to support their attacking talents and bolster their midfield struggles.

LA Galaxy are equally keen, seeing Casemiro as a high-profile addition capable of strengthening their squad in a competitive Western Conference.

Both clubs represent major markets in the United States, offering Casemiro the chance to compete at a high level while enjoying the lifestyle and family-friendly environment of American football.

Casemiro has been spotted in Miami recently, and sources suggest he has told close associates that he likes the idea of a move Stateside.

While Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al Ittihad, are also monitoring the situation, the MLS option appears particularly appealing, given the competitive nature of the league and the opportunity to join title-contending teams.

At 34, Casemiro brings a wealth of experience, including multiple Champions League titles and international caps with Brazil. A move to MLS would mark a new chapter in a decorated career.

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