Man Utd mocked for spending £40m too much on worrying Ten Hag signing, as calamitous bid error revealed

Manchester United paid way over the odds for goalkeeper Andre Onana, as a former scout has revealed how much the 27-year-old was really worth before his switch to Old Trafford.

Man Utd decided against renewing the contract of David de Gea towards the end of last season, allowing him to find a new club via a free transfer. Although, the Spaniard is still a free agent, leading to suggestions he might hang up his gloves.

With De Gea gone, Erik ten Hag and Man Utd began their search for a new keeper. And they managed to bring in Onana, who had just reached the Champions League final with Inter Milan.

According to various sources, Man Utd paid Inter £47.2m for the shot-stopper. They also tied him down to a reported £120,000-a-week contract running until June 2028.

Ten Hag had been impressed by Onana’s brilliant passing range at Inter, as he is a keeper that is very comfortable playing out from the back. The Cameroonian has demonstrated his brilliant eye for a pass during his 29 appearances for Man Utd so far, though he has also come in for criticism after making several bad mistakes.

Indeed, on December 7, Roy Keane labelled him ‘the biggest disappointment’ of the season for the Red Devils.

During an appearance on The Inside Track podcast, former Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton senior scout Bryan King claimed Onana was actually only valued at £6m by Inter when Man Utd came in with a huge offer for him. And King also suggested that Man Utd paid above that previously mentioned £47.2m fee, making the transfer blunder even worse.

“Ten Hag hasn’t given me any confidence that Man Utd are a side that can win the Premier League,” he said. “That must come from the people he’s brought in.

“A friend of mine knows the sporting director at Inter Milan and they were prepared to let Onana go for about £6m.

“Then, all of a sudden, an email comes in offering over £50m for him. Of course, they’re not going to ask them to readjust their bid.”

