Man Utd in ‘talks’ with €30m striker’s ‘entourage’ for January transfer – top source

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Mohamed Kader Meite and are planning to bring him to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a reliable source.

On January 21, 2026, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported widespread Premier League interest in Meite. Sources told us at the time that Crystal Palace were leading the race for the 18-year-old Rennes striker.

We understand that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion all have been sending scouts to watch the teenager in action.

It has now been reported that Man Utd are in talks with the striker’s entourage over a possible January deal.

The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons has written on X at 3:36pm on January 27, 2026: “Understand that Manchester United are considering stepping up their interest in Kader Meite of Rennes and have held talks with the player’s entourage.

“The 18-year-old striker is expected to cost around €30m (£26m, $36m) but also has interest from Al Hilal.”

It will not be easy for Man Utd, though, to sign Meite in the final days of the January transfer window.

That is because Al-Hilal are determined to get a deal done for him in the final days of the January transfer window.

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that the Saudi Pro League club have made a bid of €40million (£35m, $47m) bid for Meite, who has scored three goals and given two assists in six starts in Ligue 1 so far this season.

According to FootMercato, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are ‘pushing hard’ to sign the youngster.

Al-Hilal have reportedly made Meite ‘their top priority for the winter transfer window’.

The report in the French news outlet has added: ‘He is starting to consider his options and has even inquired about the Saudi league in recent days, a sign that the idea of ​​leaving is gaining traction.’

Al-Hilal are waiting the decision of Meite, but they are in a rush to get the deal done, as they are aware of Man Utd’s interest in the striker should one of their forwards leave.

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee has been persistently linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur the latest club to show interest.

