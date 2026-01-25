Manchester United are the latest side to show interest in Rennes striker Mohamed Kader Meite, per reports, and could stunningly ‘ambush’ Crystal Palace and Saudi club Al-Hilal’s attempts to sign him.

The 18-year-old is emerging as one of France’s most in-demand young talents, and we understand that, including United, as many as nine clubs are interested in signing him.

Al-Hilal have already tabled a hefty €40million (£35m / $47m) bid as they attempt to lure him to Saudi Arabia, but sources indicate that the player is not convinced that a move to the Gulf State is right for his career.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier this week (January 21) that Crystal Palace have been the ‘most proactive’ Premier League club in the race for Meite, but Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brentford and Brighton have all sent scouts to watch him in recent weeks.

However, in a significant twist, FootMercato now report that United are waiting in an ‘ambush’ position as they consider a move of their own for the teenager.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils could make a move for him this month, but it will depend on whether Joshua Zirkzee leaves the club.

Meite, a towering figure standing at 6ft4in, is very highly-rated and has notched three goals and two assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season,

Man Utd linked with move for exciting Ligue 1 striker

Interest in Meite is certainly ramping up and United are keen to add more promising youngsters to their squad, so this is a situation to keep a close eye on.

But given his lack of experience at a high level, it would come as something of a shock if Meite was signed as a direct replacement for Zirkzee.

And we understand that there is a good chance that the Dutch international stays at Old Trafford until the season’s end.

That being said, Roma haven’t given up hope on signing Zirkzee, and the forward is waiting for United to make a ‘final decision’ on his future.

Several other sides have also made checks on Zirkzee’s situation in recent days, so the saga isn’t over just yet.

As for Meite, Rennes are keen to keep the forward and it is our understanding that a summer move is more likely for him.

He is contracted with the French side until 2028, so they are in a position to demand a sizeable fee for his signature.

Latest Man Utd news: Casemiro replacements / Chelsea star linked

Meanwhile, Casemiro has confirmed he is leaving United this summer, and the club already have two potential replacements in mind.

Reports suggest that Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba are the Red Devils’ top targets, though we understand that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson joins them at the top of the shortlist.

In other news, United reportedly remain interested in Liam Delap, and the striker could be ‘regretting’ joining Chelsea over the summer.

Given their lingering interest, United could be in position to compete for Delap’s signature again if he becomes available, ahough it’s entirely plausible Chelsea would demand far more than the £30million they signed him for.

