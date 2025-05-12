Manchester United have been in touch with one of Serie A’s best strikers, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Ruben Amorim’s number one target in attack.

It has been a torrid season for Man Utd, first under Erik ten Hag and then under Amorim. The Portuguese boss was supposed to usher in a new era at Old Trafford, but there is a distinct possibility that the Red Devils could finish the 2024-25 Premier League campaign just a place above the relegation zone.

Man Utd, though, could save their season if they win the Europa League.

The Red Devils have reached the final of the prestigious European competition, where they will face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

If Man Utd beat Spurs, then they will qualify for the Champions League, and that, according to Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri, could help them sign a former Everton striker.

Moise Kean had a forgettable spell at Everton, but the Italy international striker has been a star for Fiorentina since his move from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old striker has scored 23 goals and given three assists in 42 appearances this season.

Tavolieri has revealed on Sky Sport Switzerland that Man Utd are among the clubs that have ‘approached’ Kean’s ‘entourage in recent weeks to consider a move and to sound out the player’s potential return to the English Premier League’.

The former Everton and Juventus striker has given a clear response to Man Utd and has set two conditions for him to ‘consider a move to Old Trafford’.

Kean has told Man Utd that they need to qualify for the Champions League next season as well as make him ‘a sufficiently attractive financial offer’ for him to join Amorim’s squad.

The report has noted that Man Utd need to pay Fiorentina Kean’s release clause, which is €50million (£42m, $55.5m) and can be activated only between July 1 and July 15.

Liam Delap is Man Utd’s number one target – sources

While Man Utd will have to wait to learn whether or not Kean will join them, Amorim’s number one striker target is close to making a decision on his future.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have made Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap their number one target this summer.

Sources have told us that Chelsea also have Delap on their shortlist, but Man Utd are confident that he will join them instead.

Delap, who has a £30million release clause in his contract, is leaning towards a move to Man Utd, although he could wait to see if the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League next season.

The 22-year-old has found the back of the net 12 times and has given two assists in 38 matches in all competitions this season for Ipswich, who have been relegated to the Championship.

