Manchester United have learnt how much they need to pay Moise Kean as salary, according to a report, as Ruben Amorim’s side face a strict deadline to get a deal done for the Fiorentina striker for a bargain fee.

One of the areas that Man Utd are keen on strengthening in the summer transfer window is attack. Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee has proved to be prolific in the Premier League, and Man Utd manager Amorim is aware that for the Red Devils to finish in the top four next season, he needs a clinical number nine.

Viktor Gyokeres is Amorim’s dream target, with the Man Utd manager having worked with the striker at Sporting CP.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Gyokeres has intimated to Man Utd that he wants to join them.

However, the Sweden international striker is embroiled in a dispute with Sporting over the transfer fee that clubs have to pay for him.

Therefore, Man Utd are looking for an alternative, and Kean is a player with whom they are in contact.

According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, Man Utd ‘are regularly in touch to monitor the situation’ of the Fiorentina striker.

Kean is ‘one of the favourites’ among the strikers that the Red Devils like, with the former Everton player tempted by the prospect of returning to the Premier League and playing at Old Trafford.

Man Utd scouted the striker every weekend last season, but there is interest from the Saudi Pro League, too.

The Italian publication has claimed that Al-Qadsiah have already made contact with Kean and have offered the 25-year-old – who was described as “a phenomenal striker” by former Fiorentina marksman Christian Vieri in the Italian Football Podcast earlier this month – an annual salary of €17million (£14.55m, $19.9m).

The striker wants €20million (£17.11m, $23.4m) per year, which comes to around £330,000 per week, which would make him the second-highest paid player at Man Utd should he join the Red Devils and would see him earn more than the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount.

Man Utd have two-week deadline for Moise Kean deal

Il Corriere Dello Sport has also revealed that Man Utd would have to hurry up if they are to sign Kean for a bargain fee.

Kean’s €52million (£44.5m, $61m) in his contract at Fiorentina runs out after the first two weeks of July, which means that Fiorentina could then demand whatever they want for the 25-year-old.

While Arsenal are also said to have taken a shine to Kean, the north London club have not made any major approaches as of yet and ‘are much more on the sidelines’.

In Italy, AC Milan are keen on Kean, but the Serie A outfit have only made ‘some timid enquiries’.

Kean scored 25 goals and gave three assists in 44 appearances for Fiorentina last season.

Moise Kean: The story since leaving Everton

August 31, 2021: After a 17-goal loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Everton send Kean back to Juventus on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

September 11, 2021: Massimiliano Allegri gives Kean his second Juventus debut, but he commits an error leading to the decisive goal in a loss to Napoli.

September 22, 2021: To mark his first start since returning to Juventus, Kean scores against Spezia.

December 8, 2021: Kean scores his first goal in the Champions League in Juventus colours to seal a win over Malmo.

April 25, 2022: Kean scores his sixth and final goal of his first season back at Juventus.

May 11, 2022: Juventus lose the Coppa Italia final to Inter, with Kean playing as a substitute.

October 21, 2022: After 13 appearances without a goal at the start of the season, Kean opens his account for 2022/23 with a goal against Empoli.

November 13, 2022: Kean scores a brace against Lazio, the first of his second spell at Juventus.

March 5, 2023: Kean gets sent off just one minute after coming on against Roma.

April 1, 2023: A goal against Verona turns out to be the last of the season (8) for Kean.

January 30, 2024: A loan move to Atletico Madrid collapses for Kean due to an issue in his medical.

May 12, 2024: Kean makes his final appearance for Juventus, having failed to score at all in his final season.

July 9, 2024: Fiorentina buy Kean from Juventus for €13m rising to €18m.

August 17, 2024: Kean completes all 90 minutes of his Fiorentina debut against Parma.

August 22, 2024: Kean scores his first Fiorentina goal in a Conference League qualifier against Puskas AFC.

November 10, 2024: Kean scores his first senior hat-trick against Hellas Verona.

December 4, 2024: Kean scores in normal time, but misses a penalty in the shootout as Fiorentina are knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli.

December 5, 2024: Kean is named the Serie A Player of the Month for November – two years after last winning the prize – after scoring five goals in three games.

February 6, 2025: A brace by Kean helps Fiorentina to a 2-0 win over reigning champions Inter.

February 23, 2025: Kean collapses on the pitch while playing against Hellas Verona, but is later discharged from hospital.

March 13, 2025: Fiorentina overturn a first-leg deficit to beat Panathinaikos in the Conference League, with Kean’s goal to put them 3-0 up on the night effectively making the difference.

March 30, 2025: Kean scores the winner for Fiorentina against Atalanta, one of the sides above them in the Serie A table.

April 17, 2025: Kean sends Fiorentina into the Conference League semi-finals with the aggregate winner against Celje.

May 25, 2025: Kean scores on the final day of the Serie A season to finish his first campaign at Fiorentina with 25 goals from 44 appearances in all competitions.