Manchester United have strong hopes they could seriously enhance the spending power afforded to Ruben Amorim this summer by offloading several unwanted stars – and now reports in France claim Mason Greenwood is set to secure them an unexpected windfall by securing another bumper transfer later this year.

The Red Devils are in serious need of a squad rebuild with the club destined for their worst-ever finish in the Premier League and 14th in the table and having just a three-point buffer on West Ham, who currently occupy 17th – the final position in the table whereby you can’t be relegated. As a result, it is painfully obvious to all associated with Manchester United that a major summer spree is required to catapult the side back into the top half next season.

However, with finances tight and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe having to keep a careful watch on spending owing to the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), United will simply not be able to spend their way out of trouble as they perhaps may have done in previous years.

Instead, the Red Devils are looking to get creative with their plans for a summer rebuild and plan to provide Amorim with a major transfer warchest by offloading several unwanted stars.

And now according to a report, United could be about to hit the jackpot amid claims that Greenwood is ready to leave Marseille and secure a seriously-lucrative move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Per Goal in France, Greenwood is the subject of serious interest for SPL sides, with the PIF (Public Investment Fund) ready to sanction a money-spinning €90m (£77m, $101.9m) move to prise the player out of Marseille.

And as part of the sell-on clause, it’s claimed United will bank £38.5m thanks to a 50% sell-on clause in the deal, which when factored in with the sales of other unwanted stars, will reportedly net United some £118.5m in total and when factoring in planned sales of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Andre Onana.

Truths on Mason Greenwood sell-on clause revealed

Per the report, the PIF-invested trio of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are thought to be behind the prospective move for Greenwood, who has excelled in France but recently fell foul of manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Sadly for United, TEAMtalk sources have already confirmed reports of such a sell-on clause being in place are inaccurate.

And rather than claiming 50% of any sale, we can reveal that United’s cut only allows them 50% of any profit Marseille make from his sale. And having signed the one-cap England man for £25m this summer, that would present the French side with an approximate profit of £52m – meaning United’s cut would actually be nearer the £26m mark.

Still, that’s far from shabby and a decent profit from a player United decided was ultimately far too controversial to keep around.

In addition to Greenwood, United will also say goodbye to Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen at the end of their contracts.

The club also has a deal in place to sell Rashford to Aston Villa, which will bank another £40m, while Casemiro and Andre Onana are both understood to be for sale for around £20m a piece.

Who do Man Utd want to sign this summer?

In terms of new additions, Amorim is understood to have drawn up a lengthy shopping list and with much depending on the players he clears out first and the revenue created.

However, it’s understood that a new striker, a right-sided wing-back, a new No.10 and at least two new midfielders are likely to be the priorities. Amorim would also ideally like to sign a new goalkeeper having become frustrated by the frequency of Onana’s errors leading to goals.

To kick things off, David Ornstein has on Tuesday revealed that Amorim is personally driving the potential signing of an elite Bournemouth winger who he is ‘very fond of’ and is seen as perfect for his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Any deal, though, would require United to shatter the Cherries’ transfer record.

United also plan to use any funds generated this summer to strengthen their attack and it’s understood they are fighting Chelsea for the signing of a Premier League striker this summer.

TEAMtalk can reveal Chelsea have made new approaches for the star, though United are putting up serious competition.

And the Red Devils are also rumoured to have an interest in a talented Aston Villa star amid fanciful claims a £70m bid could be in the offing.

