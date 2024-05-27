Monumental double blow for Man Utd with Ratcliffe to miss out on TWO top manager targets

Kieran McKenna or Graham Potter will NOT be joining Man Utd

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new manager but look set to miss out on two of their top targets to replace Erik ten Hag, per a reliable source.

Reports before the Red Devils’ win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final suggested Sir Jim Ratcliffe had already decided to sack the Dutch coach.

There have been rumours that Ratcliffe could make a U-turn on that decision but TEAMtalk sources have confirmed Man Utd have been speaking to potential new managers.

One of the candidates right at the top of the club’s shortlist is Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna – who has led the Tractor Boys from League One to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons.

Man Utd, Chelsea and Brighton have all registered a serious interest in appointing the 38-year-old coach but it seems that all three clubs could miss out.

According to journalist Jacob Steinberg, it is now ‘increasingly likely’ that McKenna will stay at Ipswich despite him holding talks with other clubs in recent days.

This comes as a major boost for the newly-promoted side who will be hoping to survive relegation in 2024/25 against all the odds.

Another respected journo, David Ornstein, has backed up Steinberg’s report, with McKenna reportedly “expected to sign a new contract with Ipswich” despite interest in his signature.

Graham Potter to return to Brighton?

Man Utd will now have to turn their attention away from McKenna and focus on alternative manager targets instead.

Another name that has been linked for several months is former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

The English coach was a resounding success at Brighton – transforming them from a side who were battling relegation into challengers for European football.

Potter failed to replicate that success at Stamford Bridge and was sacked by Chelsea after just seven months in charge – but he still has plenty of admirers within the game.

Man Utd and Ratcliffe have considered a move for Potter in recent weeks but according to Steinberg, the Red Devils are going to miss out on him as well.

He claims that Brighton are now ‘considering’ bringing the manager back to the Amex Stadium, in a move that on paper, makes sense for everyone involved.

Potter remains popular among the Seagulls’ fan base and has proved he can be a success with a club of their level.

Roberto de Zerbi will be a tough act to follow but a return to Brighton could be the perfect way for Potter to rebuild his managerial reputation. It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming days.

