Monumental Man Utd fail could see club’s top earner ripped away from Ten Hag on free transfer in 2024

Manchester United are at serious risk of losing Raphael Varane on a free transfer next summer amid a bizarre contract mix-up that could see the Frenchman depart a year before previously expected.

The World Cup winner moved to Old Trafford in a £34m deal in summer 2021, signing from Real Madrid after a trophy-laiden decade at the Bernabeu. At the time of joining, it was believed that Varane had signed a four-year deal, keeping him at Manchester United until summer 2025, and on a deal worth £340,000 a week.

With Cristiano Ronaldo also returning to Old Trafford the same summer on club-record wages, and with David De Gea also on a very tidy sum, the salary earned by Varane made him, at the time, their third-highest earner. But since the exits of both those previous two, Varane is now United’s top earner, with an annual salary of £17,680,000 before tax.

However, The Athletic now reports that all is not as it originally seemed with Varane’s deal. And they state his deal is now due to expire a year prior to initially believed – leaving the club exposed to the possibility of losing the 30-year-old as a free agent next summer.

And instead of his deal running to 2025, it’s now been unearthed that his agreement actually runs to the end of the 2023/24 season – though there is a clause that allows them to extend that arrangement by a further year.

The terms around that clause, though, remain unclear and there is a belief that one of the requirements is around the percentage of games Varane has played into trigger an extension.

Varane ready to leave Manchester United

And with Varane recently dropping out of favour under Erik Ten Hag, it means United are in growing danger of losing their asset as a free agent for nothing in a matter of months.

Indeed, with the January window opening for business in just 18 days, it’s now reported that Varane will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any interested overseas suitors.

Given the lack of game-time Varane has had this season, to date he has made just eight starts in all competitions, his future had been the subject of strong speculation anyway.

To that end, United were reportedly pushing to make Jean-Clair Todibo the first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era in January in a move that would effectively have pushed Varane towards the exit door.

As a result, Varane has recently been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, with Thomas Tuchel’s side very much in the market for a new centre-half. However, Varane’s salary demands are seen as problematic for the Bundesliga champions, who have since reportedly turned their focus towards Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo instead.

Italian giants Juventus have also been linked with an approach, while speculation of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia – with SPL sides comfortably being able to afford his wage demands – has also been mooted.

Wherever he may end up, United had reportedly been looking at a £20m to £25m asking price for the experienced defender. But if the terms of his arrangement allow him to depart on a free, United may well find themselves unable to recoup any of their £34m investment into the player.

Free exit will come as a blow for Man Utd

Despite falling out of favour of late, Ten Hag did opt to recall Varane for Tuesday’s final Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

However, United put in a timid display as they crashed out of the competition with a whimper, finishing bottom of Group A and suffered elimination from all European competition as a result.

Long term it may well be that United don’t see a future with Varane anyway. Behind the scenes there have been rumours that incoming new investor ratcliffe has been critical of the club for paying such lofty fees – and offering mega contracts – to big-name stars, such as Varane and Casemiro, who have arrived at the club in the autumn of their careers.

As such, it looked increasingly likely that Varane would not form part of the long-term furniture around the club.

United, meanwhile, hope to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment in Sunday’s tricky trip to Anfield to take on current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

