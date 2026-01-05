More Amorim sack truths emerge as source reveals Man Utd power vacuum that only had one winner

A disagreement over future transfer targets and policy played a huge part in Ruben Amorin’s departure from Manchester United on Monday, as the former Red Devils boss picked the wrong man to mess with in sporting director Jason Wilcox, TEAMtalk can confirm.

A recent meeting ahead of the January transfer window took place between Amorim, Wilcox and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell at Old Trafford.

Amorim came armed with his Man Utd January targets and looking ahead to the summer and beyond, whilst Wilcox and Vivell also outlined their thoughts.

We understand that Amorim’s opinion on targets did not marry up to the thinking of Wilcox and Vivell. Amorim was reminded of the fact that he was head coach, and that the signing of players was the designation of the footballing department.

Amorim was left frustrated by the meeting and things escalated since then and resulted him commenting about his role at the club, which preceded his exit on Monday, with my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealing the six names on United’s radar to replace the Portuguese.

A source with knowledge of the situation told TEAMtalk: “Ruben had his thoughts on the transfers and what the club should do, but it was very different to how Jason and Christopher wanted to approach things. And he made that clear that he was not happy.

“And when he went public about talking himself up about his role, this was only going to go one way.”

But this was not the first disagreement internally on transfers, we can confirm that even in the summer when United spent more than £200million on new forwards, including their most expensive capture Benjamin Sesko. We understand Amorim wanted a more experienced No.9 to lead their line, rather than the potential yet inexperience of Sesko.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe whilst backing Amorim, is fully behind Wilcox and his plans for the future, and with Amorim disagreeing so vehemently, the end was always likely.

