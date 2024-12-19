Rio Ferdinand has questioned Marcus Rashford over the method in which he delivered his Manchester United exit wish, while also revealing what he thinks is the “killer” for the 27-year-old star at Old Trafford.

Rashford was dropped from the Manchester United matchday squad to face Manchester City on Sunday and had to watch on from home as his teammates recorded a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium. Ever since his exclusion, Rashford has become headline news, with several pundits offering their take on what happens next and with Roy Keane one of them claiming the player had reached the end of the road at Old Trafford.

In the days that have followed, Rashford has since released an interview with Henry Winter in which he made clear his wish to leave Old Trafford and having made clear that he feels ready to start a new chapter in his career.

Now after seeing Rashford’s comments, former United defender Ferdinand has expressed disappointment by how he confirmed his exit wish in his interview with the journalist and having also hit out at the player’s body language in recent months.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents, he stated: “I don’t think this is just a football decision for Manchester United, there is more to it.”

He added: “You have to remember that when this kid came onto the scene, he was an absolute breath of fresh air, he was a joke. Again, the body language when he came in, was what every fan saw themselves being if they came in.

“That’s been the biggest killer for me, that his body language, for the last three years, has not been what a Manchester United fan sees himself being in a Manchester United red shirt when a goal goes in or when they step foot out onto Old Trafford. His body language has been almost depressive, a recluse-like body language.

“The fans are meant to see academy products and see themselves there and anyone who thinks they are going to get a chance to play for Manchester United, at any level in the first team, should be beaming. It’s that privilege to step out of there in that red shirt on the regular.”

Ferdinand questions Rashford as Amorim refuses to close the door

Ferdinand continued: “Marcus has said that but his body language hasn’t said that, that has been the killer for me. I hope this ends well and everyone goes out and leaves this situation without any cuts or bruises. Marcus’ ego might have a few bruises, but he has a chance to rebuild himself.

“We are in an age where seeing is believing and I want to see the whites of his eyes, I want to see his body language, I want to see him grimacing because he is leaving – that’s what it sounds like, but am I really sure? Is he saying that and feeling that emotion? That’s what video content does for us nowadays and when we have that at our disposal, why not use it?”

Sources have since confirmed to TEAMtalk that Rashford is pushing to not only leave Old Trafford but also England altogether with his preference being for a move to LaLiga next.

Quite where that will end up being remains to be seen and we understand that any move requires tricky negotiations, not least owing to United’s valuation of the player – which ranges between £40m, as per the Daily Mail, or as high as £60m according to Caught Offside – together with Rashford’s sizeable wages, which sees him currently take home some £300,000 a week.

Either way, it seems Ruben Amorim is not to close the door on his United career just yet, having told the player he thinks the club is better for having him focused and firing on all cylinders.

Asked if he hopes he can persuade Rashford to stay, Amorim said: “Of course, because this kind of club needs big talent and he’s a big talent, so he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus.

“We are better with Marcus Rashford, that is simple and we will try different things to push Marcus to the best levels he showed in the past. And that’s all.”

Amorim also played down the impact of Rashford’s comments on the squad. “I think they are more simple than that, they focus on their job, everyone, all of the players,” he insisted. “I was a player and we were a little bit selfish so they are focused on their job to win a place in the team. I don’t think it’s had an impact on the team.”

Which club next for Marcus Rashford?

With speculation rising over Rashford’s future and with TEAMtalk revealing the player’s preference is on a move to Spain, reports on Wednesday evening revealed Atletico Madrid were now ready to explore a potential move for his signature.

Per the clains, made by TBR, Diego Simeone’s side would likely try and tempt United to accept a loan arrangement for the star, though any deal would need a compromise on their behalf over his wages, while it is likely the Red Devils may insist on some form of obligation to make the deal permanent.

Elsewhere, it’s been reported that United are already casting their mind beyond Rashford by exploring a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao sensation Nico Williams, with officials from the Red Devils said to have already ‘made contact’ over a possible move for the Euro 2024 winner.

Meanwhile, United have also been tipped to offer Rashford in a swap deal to PSG. And while Randal Kolo Muani has been taken off the table by the Ligue 1 giants, it’s reported they are back in the mix to land Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes instead.

