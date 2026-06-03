Man Utd have TWO secret weapons to beat Arsenal to record-breaking midfielder deal after Ederson ‘agreement’

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and director of football Jason Wilcox have a good relationship with Morgan Rogers, according to a reliable source, as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a problem from the Red Devils in getting a deal done for the Aston Villa attacking midfielder.

Rogers is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, with Man Utd and Arsenal among the clubs keen on signing the England international.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 28 that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta want to snap up Rogers.

We understand that Villa do not want to sell Rogers and will demand a club-record fee for the 23-year-old.

Sources have told us that Villa will want more than the £100million that Manchester City paid to them for Jack Grealish in 2021.

According to BBC Sport, Rogers is open to a move to Arsenal, and while that would be encouraging for the Gunners, The Athletic has reported that Man Utd have two secret weapons of their own.

Man Utd boss Michael Carrick managed Rogers at Middlesbrough, while the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, worked with him at the Manchester City academy.

The report in The Athletic has stated: ‘A move to Manchester City would signal a return given Rogers played in their academy age groups between 2019 and 2023, while Manchester United, particularly now that Michael Carrick has taken up the reins on a long-term basis, are firm advocates. Rogers played under Carrick at Middlesbrough.

‘Both the Manchester United manager and director of football Jason Wilcox, who worked with Rogers in City’s academy, have a good relationship with the player.

‘Yet the question is whether United would have enough resources to spend the money needed to bring in Rogers, given a significant chunk of their budget will be focused on addressing the more pressing position of central midfield.’

Man Utd have an ‘agreement’ in place to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta, according to journalists David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

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What Michael Carrick thinks of Morgan Rogers – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on April 11 that Carrick has urged Man Utd to try to sign Rogers in the summer transfer window.

We reported at the time that Carrick had ‘given a glowing endorsement’ of Rogers, with Man Utd considering a 2026 summer move.

Sources have told us that Carrick has internally said that he believes that Rogers would be a strong fit for his system.

Carrick was the interim boss of Man Utd at the time, and now he is the permanent manager of the Red Devils, who will play in the Champions League next season.

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