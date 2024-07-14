Most expensive Man Utd defender signings of all time: De Ligt, Branthwaite or Yoro next

As Manchester United close in on the addition of another centre-back, TT has taken a look at the club’s most expensive defensive signings of all time.

It’s shaping up to be a summer of change at United, with new co-owner Sir Jim Radcliffe and his INEOS group overseeing their first transfer window in charge at Old Trafford.

Despite concerns over just how much the 20-time champions of England will be able to spend due to a need to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, they appear determined to make multiple expensive defensive additions, with bids launched for Matthijs De Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro.

And it wouldn’t be the first time United have spent big on their backline. Here are the club’s seven most expensive defensive signings, with all fees inclusive of add-ons…

7 – Eric Bailly – £30million

Signed the same summer that United splashed a world-record £89 million on Paul Pogba, £30 million on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free – while also appointing Jose Mourinho as manager – Eric Bailly’s arrival from Villarreal was the least headline-grabbing move of a jam-packed few months of business.

The Ivory Coast centre-back was just 22 years old at the time and had only one full season of first-team football under his belt. Yet the Red Devils saw enough potential in the former Espanyol defender to fork out £30 million for his signature.

In six seasons at Old Trafford, Bailly displayed that potential all too infrequently, hampered by persistent injuries and too often prone to lapses in concentration and costly mistakes.

When on form, his pace, anticipation and positioning made Bailly look like a standout prospect in his role. Such form was not seen often enough, though, and he left to join Besiktas on a free in 2023.

6 – Rio Ferdinand – £30.75million

Occurring at least 14 years before any other transfer listed here, Rio Ferdinand’s ground-shaking move from Leeds to Manchester United in 2002 is an outlier on many levels.

Like United’s acquisition of Harry Maguire some 17 years later, the England international’s arrival at Old Trafford in the summer of 2002 made him the most-expensive defender in history at the time. And in one respect, Ferdinand remains United’s costliest-ever defender.

United’s annual revenue for 2002 was around £175 million, meaning their initial outlay of £29 million for Ferdinand, who was 22 at the time coming off a stellar World Cup with England, was 16.6 per cent of that figure. When they paid £80 million for Maguire in 2019, the fee represented 12.75 per cent of their £627.1 million revenue for the year.

But even though Ferdinand represented a huge financial outlay, there is no doubt United got value for money from the deal. The smooth centre-back won six Premier League titles, two League Cups and a Champions League in 12 seasons with the club.

And United even ended up negotiating a slight discount on the deal’s eventual total value. The initial agreement they reached with Leeds was for a set figure of £29 million plus performance-related add-ons of up to £3.25 million. But, in dire financial straits, Leeds agreed in January 2004 to a reduced bonus sum of £1.75 million in order to receive the additional fee right away.

5 – Victor Lindelof – £39.5million

Signed from Benfica in the summer of 2017, Victor Lindelof was supposed to be the linchpin of a revamped United backline for years to come.

Even at the time, the £39.5 million deal the Red Devils brokered to bring in the Sweden international seemed a steep price to pay for a player with only a season and a half’s experience with the Portuguese club’s first team.

But the attributes he’d shown in that time – strong in the air, the versatility to play across the backline or even in midfield and an impressive range of passing – marked out the then-22-year-old as a top prospect.

The fact Lindelof is still at Old Trafford is testament to his quality, but the Swede has never convinced as a first-choice option in the centre of defence. More often utilised in recent seasons as a stand-in for injured colleagues, he has only made more than 20 league appearances twice in his seven campaigns with United.

4 – Raphael Varane – £42million

United’s capture of Raphael Varane in 2021 appeared a clear sign of the club’s continued ability to attract the biggest names in the game despite a title drought that had by then stretched to eight years.

The Frenchman was a World Cup winner with Les Bleus in 2018 and arrived at Old Trafford with unimpeachable pedigree, having won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with Real Madrid.

However, while his quality was never in doubt, Varane’s reputation for being injury-prone only worsened. In three years with United, he started just 58 Premier League games.

Varane left as a free agent at the end of last season when his contract was not renewed. But before departing, the 31-year-old wound back the clock to produce an outstanding performance as United beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

3 – Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £50million

In February 2018, a 20-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka was given an unenviable welcome to life at the Premier League level. In the ultimate baptism of fire, an injury crisis at Crystal Palace forced manager Roy Hodgson to give the young defender a senior debut against Tottenham, followed quickly by outings against Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

By the end of March, Wan-Bissaka had been tasked with marking Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard and Sadio Mane. And the youngster had shone.

Wan-Bissaka finished the season as Palace’s Player of the Year after demonstrating a level of athleticism, a lock-down ability as a one-v-one defender and a refined timing of challenges that seemed to point to a huge future.

A year later, despite the defender showing deficiencies in the attacking aspects of his role, United paid £50 million to sign the former England under-21 international.

Five years on, though, those same weakness continue to plague his game. While he remains an outstanding one-against-one defender, Wan-Bissaka has shown little to no growth in his first touch, vision and ability to create from the right flank.

Amid interest from West Ham and Galatasaray, United could reportedly cash in on the 26-year-old this summer to fund their planned additions.

2 – Lisandro Martinez – £56.7million

Eyebrows were raised when United agreed to pay up to £56.7 million for Lisandro Martinez two years ago. The Argentinian centre-back had previously been linked with a move to Arsenal at a lower price point and critics pointed to the 5ft 7ins defender’s lack of height as a point of serious concern.

But, having played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, Martinez followed the Dutch tactician to Old Trafford and, while many of United’s recent signings have underwhelmed, Martinez has become a fan favourite with the Red Devils.

A tenacious tackler and a cultured passer when building play out from the back with his left foot, Martinez has become crucial to how United want to operate in defence and attack. The only blot against his signing is the terrible luck the 26-year-old has had with injuries, with recurring knee problems limiting him to just eight Premier League starts last season.

1 – Harry Maguire – £80million

Harry Maguire took Virgil van Dijk’s record as the most-expensive defender in history when United signed him from Leicester for £80 million in 2019. But it’s fair to say the England centre-back has not been a match for the Liverpool superstar as an overwhelming success since joining his respective north-west powerhouse.

Maguire was just a year removed from shining in England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals when United moved for him. And in his first season at the club, the commanding centre-half performed well.

He would go on to assume the captaincy at Old Trafford, but inconsistent form and a slew of costly errors have cost Maguire his position as an unassailable first-choice centre-back and forced him to hand over the armband to Bruno Fernandes.

Maguire was unable to recover from a calf injury in time to make the final cut for England’s Euro 2024 squad. With United lining up deals for more than one centre-back this summer, he could soon be surplus to requirements at club level, too.