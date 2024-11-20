Jose Mourinho has urged Fenerbahce chiefs to win the race for departing Manchester United star Christian Eriksen, it has been claimed.

Eriksen has spoken on several occasions this year about his unhappiness at being left on the bench for big matches while at Man Utd. With the central midfielder being rotated under Erik ten Hag, his place in the Denmark squad came into question, despite the fact he has won 140 caps for his nation to date.

Eriksen’s fortunes have improved this term, as he has notched four goals and three assists in 13 games across all competitions. The playmaker has featured for 79 minutes or more in three of his last four Premier League outings for United, too.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Eriksen is expected to leave Old Trafford in 2025 as his contract is winding down.

Ten Hag’s replacement, Ruben Amorim, is ready to greenlight his departure so he can revamp his midfield options.

According to Turkish outlet Star, Mourinho has requested the signing of Eriksen at Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce are resultantly plotting a ‘bombshell’ move to take the former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan ace to Turkey.

Eriksen had been expected to leave United in summer 2025, but it is suggested that Fenerbahce will submit a cut-price bid for him during the winter window.

Fenerbahce will face competition from Super Lig rivals Galatasaray and Eriksen’s former club Ajax for the capture.

Despite these transfer rivals emerging, Fenerbahce believe they are in a strong position to snap the 32-year-old up.

Eriksen could reunite with Mourinho, Amrabat

Eriksen has played under Mourinho before, at Spurs. He could reunite with both the manager and his ex-United team-mate Sofyan Amrabat by joining Fenerbahce.

Amrabat signed for Fenerbahce on a loan-to-buy deal last summer after United snubbed the opportunity to sign him permanently.

Fenerbahce have several other well-known stars in their ranks, including Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Despite this link, it is not guaranteed that Mourinho will actually stay at Fenerbahce for the long haul.

Recent reports have claimed the Portuguese icon is unhappy in Turkey and is keeping tabs on Newcastle United in case their manager’s job becomes available.

Man Utd transfers: Two stars ‘fighting for futures’; shock Tottenham rumour

Eriksen is not the only big name who could depart Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months.

It has been claimed that Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford are both ‘fighting for their United futures’ under Amorim.

United are known to be hunting a replacement for Shaw, while Amorim is expected to be tougher on Rashford than Ten Hag was.

Meanwhile, United could enter the frame for Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro.

The Spanish press state Amorim wants to reunite with his former Sporting CP right wing-back at United.

The Red Devils will have to fend off Manchester City and Real Madrid to snare Porro.

Man Utd to lose experienced star