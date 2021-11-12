Jose Mourinho has instructed Roma to sanction a January raid for a Manchester United star who remains on the fringes despite a pre-season vow from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Over the summer, Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier. The 31-year-old would have been the perfect foil for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back. While Wan-Bissaka specialises in the defensive aspect of full-back play, his struggles going forward have been there for all to see.

Trippier is more suited to front-foot football from full-back. And given Solskjaer’s recent formation change to incorporate an extra centre-half, a more attack-minded option would be of great benefit at right-wingback at present.

However, a deal for Trippier ultimately fell through. At the time, Solskjaer was reported to have come around to the idea of Diogo Dalot being capable of making a genuine impact in United’s first-team. If integrated, the need to sign Trippier would have been averted.

But despite Solskjaer suggesting Dalot would have a bigger role to play, regular minutes have been in desperately short supply.

Even more surprising is he has not been given a chance to shine at wing-back since the tactical tweak – a position more suited to Dalot than the struggling Wan-Bissaka.

With that in mind, Roma boss Mourinho is reportedly sensing an opportunity.

The Mirror (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato) reveal Mourinho has ‘instructed’ his hierarchy to sign Dalot in January.

On the Serie A side’s agenda is a loan deal with an option to buy. That would leave United short of cover in the position. Though Dalot’s minutes total doesn’t suggest he would be a big miss.

He has been handed just 83 minutes of league action this term. Greater opportunities in the Champions League have been forthcoming. However, if United qualify for the knockout stages in the new year, Solskjaer will likely revert to what he believes is his strongest 11 for each contest.

Whether the Red Devils would be willing to sanction Dalot’s exit isn’t hinted at in the article. However, Fabrizio Romano noted United were open to his exit over the summer at the height of their Trippier links.

What stopped a potential move to AC Milan at the time was United’s insistence on receiving a €4/5m loan fee.

Given Mourinho is clearly a fan of Dalot having signed him when at the Old Trafford helm, Roma may now be prepared to match United’s former demands.

Impressive Newcastle raid could scupper Man Utd move

Meanwhile, Newcastle are a candidate to sign a classy Juventus midfielder in a move that would stiffen their resolve to scupper Manchester United and Chelsea’s transfer plans, per a report.

Central midfield appears to be an area the Magpies will invest in, and Italian outlet Tuttosport provide a short update on two targets.

Firstly, they reaffirm former Arsenal and current Juventus midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, is on their radar. Ramsey is deemed a target well within their reach and Juventus are open to moving the Welshman on.

Fellow Juve teammate Adrien Rabiot is also named as a possible target. The 26-year-old Frenchman still features regularly for Max Allegri, though the Serie A giants have their eyes on bigger prizes.

The article notes if Rabiot were to be sold, Juventus could fill the void with one of three targets. Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel and Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria are cited. But it is Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni that will raise eyebrows.

The French destroyer is already a regular with his national side despite being 21. His combative and all-action displays in the engine room have seen him draw links with both Chelsea and Manchester United. In United’s case, he could be just what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to revamp his much maligned central midfield.

But if Newcastle swoop for either Ramsey or Rabiot in January, Juventus could muscle in on the two English sides’ pursuit of Tchouameni.

