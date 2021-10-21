Mourinho plotting clever Man Utd transfer that would do Solskjaer a favour

Jose Mourinho has been tipped to reignite his interest in a Manchester United star who was recently named on a five-man list of first-teamers they’re looking to offload, per a report.

The Sun recently revealed a five-strong list of current Red Devils the club could axe in a clear-out. Seeing the likes of Jesse Lingard, Donny Van de Beek and Phil Jones named will not have come as a surprise. Indeed, the trio are all on the fringes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

However, third-choice centre-back Victor Lindelof was mentioned despite him being the first port of call if Harry Maguire or Raphael Varane are absent.

The Swede, 27, had been a regular starter until Varane’s summer arrival. And while he remains firmly ahead of Eric Bailly in the pecking order, his importance is undoubtedly now diminished.

The Sun claimed he could be sacrificed to generate funds for further transfer splashes, and Caught Offside suggest former United boss Jose Mourinho is a contender to sign his old charge.

Mourinho oversaw Lindelof’s signing at Old Trafford while at the helm in 2017. And citing Spanish outlet TodoFichajes, his admiration for the centre-half still remains.

It’s stated Mourinho ‘asked’ about Lindelof in the summer window and could ‘try signing him again’ in January.

The article claims Lindelof currently holds a valuation of €24m which Roma would be willing to pay.

However, they would reportedly seek a ‘transfer with an option to purchase later’. In other words, they would prioritise a loan deal in January first that contained either an option or obligation to buy at €24m later.

Offloading squad players on high salaries has always been a difficult task for clubs in the upper echelons. United’s inability to shift Phil Jones over the summer is a prime example of that.

But if the reports are accurate, Mourinho could be about to do Solskjaer a significant favour in the market with regards to Lindelof – should United press ahead with their clear-out.

Everton plotting Man Utd raid on the cheap

Meanwhile, Everton are looking into the possibility of landing Red Devils winger Jesse Lingard in January, per a report.

Rafa Benitez is operating under strict financial rules as a result of the Toffees’ lavish spending in the past. During the summer, he signed four players on free transfers and brought in Demarai Gray for just £1.6million.

Now, Football Insider write that the Toffees have ‘set their sights’ on England international Jesse Lingard.

The 28-year-old wouldn’t command a hefty fee given his contract situation. He is in the final year at Old Trafford and could seek a move elsewhere with regular gametime not forthcoming so far.

Everton reportedly reckon they can sign Lingard on an initial loan deal until the end of the campaign. They would then convert it into a permanent one come the summer.

