Mourinho ‘serious’ about stealing Man Utd signing as Fenerbahce explode into transfer race

Manchester United will have to act fast if they are to make Sofyan Amrabat their third signing of the summer transfer window, as their former manager Jose Mourinho is plotting a stunning hijack of the deal for Fenerbahce, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag convinced Man Utd to sign Amrabat last summer, and he subsequently arrived at Old Trafford on a season-long loan from Fiorentina worth £8.5million. The transfer also included the option for Man Utd to buy the defensive midfielder this summer for £21m.

Amrabat went on to play in 30 games for Man Utd last term, with 21 of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

Man Utd chiefs were not immediately convinced to activate their £21m buy option, though they are keen to hold talks with Fiorentina about striking a deal at a reduced price.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Amrabat ‘only’ wants to return to Man Utd this summer, despite receiving approaches from other clubs.

It seems it will not take Sir Jim Ratcliffe long to agree personal terms with the 27-year-old, should such talks begin.

However, Man Utd’s prospective move for Amrabat has now come under threat. According to reports in the Italian press, Fenerbahce have burst into the chase for the player as Jose Mourinho is a big fan of him.

Fenerbahce are ‘serious’ about landing Amrabat, in a deal which would see Man Utd miss out and show Ratcliffe just how quickly things move in the transfer market.

Man Utd transfers: Mourinho tees up Amrabat fight

Mourinho will attempt to help the transfer along by making direct contact with the Moroccan and convince him on a switch to the Turkish giants.

The legendary Portuguese manager views Amrabat as an important signing as his Fenerbahce side attempts to go far in the Champions League and win back the Super Lig title from rivals Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce are ready to adhere to Mourinho’s demands and have come in ‘with force’ by starting talks with both Amrabat’s camp and Fiorentina.

Of course, Fenerbahce will have to work hard to convince the midfield enforcer on the move as he currently has his heart set on returning to Man Utd. Although, the opportunity to work with an iconic figure such as Mourinho may go a long way in getting Amrabat to change his mind.

So far this summer, Man Utd have brought in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, though the latter has already picked up an injury and will miss three months. Some of their other targets include Manuel Ugarte, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite.

