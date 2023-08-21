Mournful Mason Greenwood vows to learn from ‘mistakes’ after Man Utd exit as fresh start awaits

Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have mutually agreed for the forward to recommence his career away from the club, with the striker vowing to learn from the ‘mistakes’ that he has made.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six and a half months ago that the case had been discontinued.

The forward has remained suspended by United throughout this period and the club have now confirmed the forward will not be returning to the Old Trafford set-up.

Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.

The forward’s Old Trafford contract runs until June 2025, including the option to extend for a further year, and United sources indicated that the player is not expected to play for the club again.

Greenwood said in a statement: “I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

“I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.”

Greenwood sad to walk away from Man Utd

Greenwood now admits that he is focused on becoming a better person as a new adventure away from Old Trafford awaits.

He added: “I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

“The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

“I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

“I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

READ MORE: Ten Hag humbled as target rejects Man Utd despite them making ‘most important’ offer; rival move to be sealed today