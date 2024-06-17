Manchester United could sign more than one new centre-back this summer and according to reports, RB Salzburg star Oumar Solet has emerged as a target.

The Red Devils have already announced the departure of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof could follow him out the exit door, so they may both need replacing.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton and Crystal Palace defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi are Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s top defensive targets.

We understand that Man Utd could even offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a swap deal for Guehi this summer in order to convince Palace into a sale.

Meanwhile, they are reportedly considering a new bid for Branthwaite after seeing an opening offer of £35m instantly rejected by Everton.

Due to their FFP situation, it’s unlikely that Ratcliffe will be able to make two big-money centre-back additions and therefore Soulet could be a more affordable signing alongside Branthwaite or Guehi.

According to RMC Sport, Man Utd have ‘watched Soulet all season’ and are seriously considering launching an offer for him in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old made 28 appearances for Salzburg this term – including three in the Champions League. He missed a chunk of games due to injury but helped the Austrian side to 11 clean sheets in the process.

Man Utd eye move for new French centre-back

The report claims that Man Utd, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are all interested in Soulet, while West Ham have previously been linked.

Salzburg are ‘looking for a fee between €12m and €15m for the defender, which is relatively cheap’ compared to players like Branthwaite and Guehi.

Soulet is reportedly ‘ready to take the next step in his career’ and a switch to the Premier League appeals to him this summer.

The Frenchman is only under contract until 2025 and Salzburg would prefer to sell him sooner rather than later so they don’t lose him for a nominal fee further down the line.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd launch a concrete offer for Soulet in the coming weeks. Their priority is still to sign Branthwaite or Guehi, however.

Ratcliffe isn’t just looking at new centre-backs though and is keen to sign a new midfielder, winger, striker and potentially a right-back too.

It will be a busy summer for Man Utd but several players will have to be sold if they are to achieve their ambitious aims for the window.

