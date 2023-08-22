Move ‘certain’ as Man Utd make offer to solve major Ten Hag headache with signing to banish unsettled star

Manchester United have submitted a bid for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, according to claims coming from his native Turkey – and some reliable sources closer to home have suggested a deal is being looked at.

After signing Andre Onana to be their new number one earlier this summer, Man Utd are in the market for a new second in command. Dean Henderson does not want to stay on the bench and would probably prefer to leave by this stage of his career.

If Henderson moves to Crystal Palace or any of his other admirers, Man Utd will need to reinvest in another goalkeeper. In that regard, they have put some money on the table for Bayindir, according to Fanatik journalist Gokmen Ozcan.

The bid is said to be worth around €7million plus bonuses, which means the base fee could be in the region of £6m. It is not yet clear if Fenerbahce will accept or reject the proposal.

However, David Ornstein from The Athletic has revealed that Man Utd are putting Bayindir through some pre-medical checks before a possible €5m (£4.3m) move. They are checking on a potential back issue before making their final decision on him.

Ornstein has also confirmed the move is dependent on whether Henderson leaves for Palace.

Bayindir is under contract with Fenerbahce until 2027, but his deal is believed to contain a release clause. If Man Utd or anyone else can activate it, the decision will be Bayindir’s as to whether he wants the move.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive goalkeeper transfers of all time: Onana to Manchester United, Alisson to Liverpool…

Interestingly, a report from Fanatik yesterday claimed it is ‘certain’ that Bayindir will leave Fenerbahce, although Man Utd were not mentioned at the time that report – which named Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livakovic as the man to replace the ex-Ankaragucu man in Istanbul – was published.

Since joining Fenerbahce in 2019, the 25-year-old has made 145 appearances for Fenerbahce, keeping clean sheets in 44 of them. He also has five caps to his name at international level for Turkey.

Man Utd also linked with Vlachodimos

Bayindir is not the only option Man Utd have been linked with to become Onana’s reserve. They have also been tipped to make a move for Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos.

However, if they can secure Bayindir for the amount they have supposedly put on the table, he could turn out to be the slightly cheaper option.

Another factor to keep in mind is which target would be more likely to accept a backup role. Both Bayindir and Vlachodimos are usually the starters for their respective current clubs.

Furthermore, they are both at an age where they might want to keep up regular gametime. Vlachodimos is 29, four years older than Bayindir.

But neither of them have represented a Premier League club before, so Man Utd might appeal as a destination even if it would mean playing second fiddle to Onana.

Man Utd spent more money on a goalkeeper than ever before to bring in Onana from Inter this summer. Therefore, he will firmly be established as Erik ten Hag’s main goalkeeper.

Last season, that job was David de Gea’s until he failed to agree to a new contract with Man Utd. As a clue to how frequently (or infrequently) Ten Hag rotates his keepers, De Gea played 58 games in 2022-23, whereas deputies Martin Dubravka and Tom Heaton managed two appearances each, and Dubravka’s January replacement Jack Butland never featured before his loan spell expired.

Of course, Man Utd will have to pick one of Bayindir and Vlachodimos rather than add both of them to their department. Sacrificing a starting spot would be one thing, but risking becoming a third choice would be unthinkable for either of them.

Reports have hinted Vlachodimos is open to arriving at Old Trafford, though, while if Bayindir is at risk of losing his starting spot for Fenerbahce, he may as well be a backup for Man Utd instead if their interest is indeed concrete.

READ MORE: Disruptive Man Utd exit accelerates as European suitors ‘have ace up their sleeve’ to tempt star Ten Hag likes