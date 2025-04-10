How to watch Man Utd Europa League clash with Lyon: TV channel and kick off time

Manchester United travel to the Groupama Stadium in Lyon for a season-defining game in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Ruben Amorim’s side can forget their poor Premier League position as they strive to win the Europa League and secure that all important Champions League spot.

To do that they will have to beat Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon in the quarter-final and fans can watch the game on TNT Sports. The game will kick off at 8pm, while coverage begins at 6.55pm. Fans can watch it with a TNT Sports subscription.

If you do not have a subscription to TNT Sports you can buy a monthly TNT pass here or via your Amazon Prime login, where you can add Discovery+ to your Amazon account and watch a month of TNT Sports.

The monthly pass includes every Champions League, Europa League and Conference League game shown on TNT including the return leg at Old Trafford.

United will have to beat Lyon over two legs with the return match taking place on 17 April.

Amorim has to deal with the absence of Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Jonny Evans in central defence but Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire are fit. They will be up against former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette as Lyon will look to take advantage of the home crowd to secure a win.

Lyon, whose manager Fonseca is serving a nine-month touchline ban for confronting a referee, have won seven of their last ten games and fans will recognise former United midfielder Nemanja Matic and ex-Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the opposition squad.

Matic will also come up against Andre Onana after he criticised the United star in his pre-match press conference, calling the Cameroonian ‘one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history’.

The winner of the tie will play the winner between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers, with Spurs, Lazio, Frankfurt or Bodo/Glimt potentially awaiting in the final of the competition.