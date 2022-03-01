Manchester United have outlined an impressive vision for the future and laid out targets as they push on with a “thorough process” to find their next permanent manager.

This has been another challenging season at Old Trafford. A top-four finish is the best they can hope for domestically as they sit 19 points behind Manchester City. And the Champions League remains their only route to silverware. United have been working under interim manager Ralf Rangnick since December, when the German succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a poor start to the campaign.

Murtough has been heartened by the “improved results” as they look to secure Champions League qualification at a time when the hunt for the next permanent manager is ongoing.

“We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season,” Murtough said.

“I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United. And everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.

“We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer. With the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.”

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag are among the favourites to permanently succeed Solskjaer.

Richard Arnold’s vision

The football director said the women’s team are “enjoying a strong campaign” under Marc Skinner. While work has begun to recruit a Head of Women’s Football. Murtough also flagged United’s recent appointment of a Director of Data Science.

Murtough told investors: “Overall, while there is potential for further improvement and progress. We do feel that we now have the right structures in place across our men’s, women’s and academy teams to support long-term success. And we will continue working relentlessly and investing to achieve that.”

Richard Arnold echoed Murtough’s sentiments. The chief executive commenting publicly for the first time since taking up the role on February 1.

“Everyone associated with Manchester United should have belief in the opportunities that lie ahead of us, both on the pitch and in the way we engage and serve our fans,” he said.

“We have a clear vision. And we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward.

Manchester United paid £10m in ‘exceptional items’

“We will foster a culture of excellence through a world-class football environment. While strengthening the role of fans at the heart of the club and harnessing the power of Manchester United to make a positive impact on people, the environment and society.

“All of this will be supported by a sustainable operating model that ensures the club is strong for the present and secure for the future.”

United’s second quarter results for fiscal 2022 showed the club paid £10m in “exceptional items”. That included compensation to former manager Solskjaer and certain members of the coaching staff. Whilst it also took into account a revaluation of the Football League pension scheme deficit.

The results show an operating profit of £5.4m for the quarter. Revenue was up to £185.4m – a 7.3 per cent uptick on the same period last year.

United’s net debt has increased to £494.8m – an increase of 8.6 per cent. Player wages were up 19.6 per cent to £97.7m “over the prior year quarter due to investment in the first team playing squad”.

READ MORE: Man Utd duo including Martial to be spared in mass clear-out with four going, eight more under threat