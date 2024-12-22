Two Euro heavyweights converge on Man Utd star who can take future into his own hands

Napoli and Fenerbahce are both eyeing Harry Maguire as the Manchester United defender edges closer to the expiry of his contract, it has been revealed.

Maguire is due to become a free agent at the end of the season as things stand. Man Utd have the option to extend his deal by another year, but they have yet to do this.

This decision has opened up the possibility of the centre-back agreeing terms with a foreign club from January 1, ahead of joining them on a free transfer in summer 2025.

According to The Athletic, Napoli and Fenerbahce have registered their interest in Maguire in case he becomes available.

The two sides view Maguire as a potential bargain signing given his experience with both United and the England national team.

Fenerbahce’s pursuit is being led by their manager, former United boss Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese icon is a big fan of Maguire. While they never worked together at Old Trafford, Mourinho has admitted he was ‘crying’ for a central defender of Maguire’s physicality in summer 2018, prior to his sacking that December. The Red Devils went on to spend a huge £80million to sign Maguire the following summer.

Man Utd risk losing Harry Maguire

This latest report has also detailed a potential legal battle between Maguire and United.

FIFA have been tipped to step in if United try to activate Maguire’s contract extension after he has already agreed terms with a foreign club in January.

FIFA tend to side with players in such instances, putting Maguire in a strong position.

Sources recently informed TEAMtalk that there have been new, ‘positive’ contacts between Maguire and United over a two-year contract extension.

Ruben Amorim is happy to continue working with the player. United chiefs, meanwhile, would rather keep Maguire than have to enter the market and spend big on a replacement.

Teddy Sheringham has suggested United would be making a mistake by allowing the England international to leave, having labelled him ‘captain material’ and someone with ‘stature’ at the club.

Sheringham also noted three younger players Amorim can build his side around.

Man Utd transfers: Midfielder bid launched; Garnacho update

Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish press claim both United and Manchester City have made ‘initial offers’ for Atalanta star Ederson.

These bids are supposedly worth €70million (£58m / $73m), though it remains to be seen whether Atalanta have been convinced to sell the midfielder.

The next few weeks will be ‘decisive’ for Ederson’s future as transfer talks ramp up.

While Ederson could arrive at United, Alejandro Garnacho has been tipped to leave after recently being dropped by Amorim.

Garnacho is thought to be interested in a move to Spain, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all linked.

But reports state the winger has been snubbed by Barca, as their manager Hansi Flick ‘does not want him’.

