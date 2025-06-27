Two European powerhouses are willing to match the asking price Manchester United have placed on Jadon Sancho, though there’s a sizeable hurdle that must be overcome before either deal can cross the line, according to reports.

Sancho is among the cluster of forwards Man Utd are desperate to find permanent buyers for this summer. The Red Devils have signed Matheus Cunha and are zeroing in on Bryan Mbeumo next. However, additions beyond that pair will hinge on recouping sizeable sums from player sales.

As such, Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho all have the green light to leave.

United had originally looked on course to sell Sancho to Chelsea. The Blues’ loan arrangement contained a conditional obligation to buy worth a fee in the £22m-£25m range.

The conditions that triggered the obligation were Chelsea finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League. That was easily achieved, though the Blues reserved the right to abort the move if paying Man Utd a penalty fee worth £5m.

Chelsea briefly and unsuccessfully attempted to convince Sancho to accept a decrease on his roughly £250,000-a-week salary. As such, Sancho will return to Man Utd on June 30, along with a £5m fee.

The Red Devils have already set about finding new clubs to do business with and Fenerbahce, Napoli and Juventus are the trio most heavily linked.

Today’s update centres on reigning Serie A champions Napoli and Italian giant Juventus.

The Metro state BOTH clubs are ‘willing to meet’ Man Utd’s £25m asking price. But while that is unquestionably positive news for United, there is a sting in the tail…

Sancho salary the biggest issue

Just like Chelsea, neither Napoli or Juventus are prepared to match Sancho’s £250,000-a-week salary.

As such, the report stated both clubs are currently favouring a loan approach that would involve a salary split with Man Utd.

The Red Devils much prefer a permanent sale, meaning one of Sancho, Man Utd or either of the Serie A sides must compromise if a deal is to advance.

Turkish club Fenerbahce – managed by Jose Mourinho – have put what TEAMtalk have been informed is a handsome financial proposal to Sancho and his camp.

However, sources tell us Sancho is prioritising two things upon leaving United – his wages being matched and Champions League football.

Fenerbahce enter the Champions League next season in the third qualifying round. As such, their participation in the tournament proper is not yet assured. Even if Fenerbahce progress past the third qualifying round, there’s still the play-off round to come after that.

And with the Italian sides baulking at Sancho’s salary demands, the winger’s future has the feel of one that will drag on deep into the summer window.

