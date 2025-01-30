Napoli make Garnacho guarantee with Man Utd compromise to seal bittersweet sale

Napoli have made a promise to Alejandro Garnacho in a fresh round of talks, and a transfer can be sealed if Manchester United make one compromise.

Garnacho is available for sale right now, though Man Utd are by no means forcing the forward out. The purpose of United cashing in would be to free up vital funds for new signings before the fast-approaching February 3 deadline for Premier League sides.

Garnacho is understood to be valued around the £60m mark by Man Utd. Sky Italia have claimed a deal could be struck for £55m, though Sky in England suggest Man Utd won’t lower their demands for Chelsea in particular.

The Blues are one of two clubs chasing Garnacho’s signature, with Napoli the other. Per Sky reporter, Melissa Reddy, Man Utd will demand a higher price from Chelsea given they’re a domestic rival.

“United would expect a higher fee from a Premier League rival and so far they’ve not been tempted to sell with any offer,” said Reddy.

What’s more, with Garnacho now understood to favour a move to Napoli and not Chelsea if he does depart, the ball is very much in the Italian side’s court.

Napoli have already seen a bid for Garnacho worth roughly €50m/£42m knocked back. Antonio Conte’s side did begin to explore a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi after the rejection, though Adeyemi has informed all parties he won’t leave Dortmund mid-season.

As such, Napoli have re-focused their attention on Garnacho and per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, they’ve informed the winger they intend to return with an improved second bid if Man Utd lower their asking price.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “After Adeyemi deal off, Napoli also informed Garnacho’s camp that if Man Utd reduce requests, they’d be open to try again.”

As mentioned, Man Utd’s asking price is believed to be in the £55m-£60m (€66m-€72m) range. But while Napoli are willing to raise the stakes, Melissa Reddy claimed a €10m/£8.4m valuation gap still exists.

As such, and with Chelsea still to lodge an official offer, Man Utd will have to carefully weigh up whether to slightly reduce the demands put to Napoli if deeming Garnacho’s sale necessary to their wider aims.

Ruben Amorim stance on Alejandro Garnacho sale

Unlike Marcus Rashford, Garnacho has been featuring fairly regularly for United over the past month despite being available for sale.

Reddy went on to stress United aren’t desperate to part ways with the winger and also revealed Amorim is “quite happy” with how Garnacho has responded to his instructions – both in training and in matches.

“The club aren’t desperate to let Garnacho go,” continued Reddy. “Ruben Amorim has actually been quite happy with him, the way he’s followed instructions especially defensively, his professionalism and the way he’s performing in training and on matchdays.

“So United are very comfortable in the position that if Garnacho is staying they’re happy with it. If he goes it’s only going to be for a very, very good fee.

“As it stands neither Napoli nor Chelsea have managed to convince United.”

Latest Man Utd news – Mathys Tel chooses Red Devils

In other news, journalist Paul O’Keefe claims in-demand Bayern Munich striker, Mathys Tel, ‘wants’ Man Utd above all suitors.

United are one of four Premier League sides striving to sign the 19-year-old who has the green light to leave before the window slams shut. The others are Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Man Utd would prefer to strike a loan agreement and Bayern are open to that method of transfer.

A potentially crucial advantage in Man Utd’s favour is Tel’s request for assurances over his playing time if he does depart.

Man Utd – with the decidedly unconvincing Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as their current striker options – look well-placed to make those guarantees.

The race is far from won, however, with Chelsea and Tottenham both willing to sign Tel outright rather than on loan. Bayern are open to Tel’s exit in any guise, though it’s not yet clear whether they prefer a loan or permanent sale.

How Garnacho would fit at Napoli

By Samuel Bannister

It may come as a surprise that Antonio Conte has strayed from his usual preference for a back three since taking the Napoli job.

Napoli’s main formation this season has been a 4-3-3, which must have been partially designed to get the best out of Khvicha Kvaratkshelia.

Now that Kvaratskhelia has departed for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli have a vacancy on the left-hand side of their attack. It could have Garnacho’s name all over it.

While he can play on either wing, Garnacho has admitted he prefers to play on the left flank. It was from that territory that he made his Man Utd breakthrough last season.

Naturally, then, Garnacho could seamlessly slot in on the left wing in Conte’s 4-3-3 system, which – like Kvaratskhelia – would allow him to dribble at players, cut inside and shoot with his stronger right foot.

There could be scope for Garnacho to play on the right, where Matteo Politano and David Neres have shared responsibilities recently, but Napoli’s current options point firmly towards the left wing being where they need to strengthen.

Either way, Conte has often encouraged his wingers to come in and overload central areas – so as someone who has played as a No 10 before as well, Garnacho should be able to achieve his demands in that regard.

He would be expected to link up with Romelu Lukaku up front, with the Belgian acting as a target man and Garnacho getting around him to provide goals and assists.