Napoli willing to sign Man Utd ‘flop’ Amorim is ‘far from convinced by’ on one condition

Napoli could take struggling Manchester United striker, Rasmus Hojlund, back to Serie A on one condition, while a report has touched on the likelihood of a swap deal involving Victor Osimhen.

Hojlund cost £64m (rising to £72m through add-ons) when signed from Atalanta in the summer of 2023. The Dane enjoyed an encouraging first season at Man Utd, notching 16 goals across all competitions.

However, the arrival of Ruben Amorim has not benefitted the frontman, with Hojlund failing to score in 16 consecutive appearances, 12 of which were starts.

According to a fresh update from talkSPORT – who label Hojlund a ‘flop forward’ – Amorim is ‘far from convinced by’ United’s No 9.

Furthermore, Serie A title challengers Napoli are reportedly ‘ready to take Rasmus Hojlund off Manchester United’s hands’, though only on one condition.

It’s claimed Antonio Conte’s side would demand Man Utd take a significant financial hit on the initial £64m they previously paid.

Precisely how much Napoli would be willing to commit to wasn’t detailed in the piece. But given Hojlund’s dire form this term, United are not in a position of strength when it comes to asking for a lucrative fee.

Despite his struggles this term, Hojlund’s stock reportedly remains high in Italy following his bright spell with Atalanta.

Napoli have also shown a willingness to sign Premier League players since Conte took charge, with Billy Gilmour (Brighton) and Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) both arriving in the summer.

Napoli also did business with Man Utd ahead of the current campaign when signing Scott McTominay for €30.5m / £25.7m.

Could Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen trade places?

At the same time as Napoli are showing interest in Hojlund, Man Utd are also mobilising for Victor Osimhen.

The striker is currently on loan at Galatasaray, but will return to Naples at season’s end, at which point he’ll be sold.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli contains a release clause worth €120m. According to Fabrizio Romano, the value of the clause drops to a figure in the €75m-€80m range from July 1.

A swap proposal with Man Utd topping up their side of the deal with a fee would appear to make sense for all parties involved. But according to talkSPORT, such a move is ‘complicated.’

Instead, the likelier outcome may be independent deals for Osimhen to Man Utd and Hojlund to Napoli are explored.

And regarding Osimhen, trusted reporter Romano has provided a detailed update on how viable a switch to Old Trafford is.

Somewhat speculative reports in Osimhen’s home country of Nigeria have since claimed a Man Utd move for the striker is ’95 percent completed.’

Latest Man Utd news – Staff souring on Hojlund / Casemiro stranded

In other news, the Manchester Evening News claimed Ruben Amorim’s coaching staff are beginning to ‘lose patience’ with Hojlund.

The striker’s poor form has reportedly ruffled feathers at Old Trafford and one unnamed member of Amorim’s team is said to have been ‘particularly scathing of the 22-year-old’s performance in the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham (February 16).’

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has explained why Casemiro is very likely to still be a Man Utd player next season.

The Red Devils are more than willing to part ways with the Brazilian who now aged 33, is well past his best.

However, Casemiro is understood to be unwilling to accept a pay-cut from his £350,000-a-week wages. As such, there are very few clubs in world football capable of matching his salary and those that are aren’t showing interest.

Furthermore, Galetti told TEAMtalk that Man Utd have thus far refused to lower their £25m asking price.

Given the costs involved in signing a player who has very little left in the tank, the expectation is Casemiro will be stranded at Old Trafford until his contract expires in 2026.