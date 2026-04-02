Manchester United are firmly in the mix to sign Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, though Liverpool could compete for his signature this summer.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic breakout season, notching four goals and six assists across all competitions and establishing himself as a vital player for Frankfurt.

Brown has also exploded onto the international scene by making his senior debut for Germany in their recent 2-1 victory over Ghana, putting in an excellent performance.

Frankfurt’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, told BILD following the game that Brown is “already one of the best full‑backs in Europe”.

His excellent form has attracted attention from many top clubs, and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on March 2 that Liverpool have scouted Brown extensively.

The Merseysiders are considering a summer move, viewing Brown as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

However, Man Utd are also big admirers, and as per a report from Bild, cited by Sport Witness, Man Utd are ‘in the mix’ to sign Brown this summer. The report confirms Liverpool are also admirers, but Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester City are among his suitors, too.

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Man Utd eyeing instant Malacia upgrade

Frankfurt are demanding between €65-70m (up to £61m / $81m) for Brown’s signature, it’s claimed.

A summer move is described as ‘increasingly likely’ for the youngster, and while no formal talks have happened yet, Man Utd are expected to be strong contenders to sign him.

TEAMtalk have reported previously how Man Utd are keen to add a new left-back this summer, as they look to bring in more competition for Luke Shaw.

Tyrell Malacia is also out of contract at the season’s end and is not expected to be offered an extension after failing to force his way into Michael Carrick’s plans.

A new left-back signing would allow Patrick Dorgu to play in a more advanced role, too, where he showed great promise under Carrick before being sidelined through injury.

Brown is undoubtedly one of the most exciting full-back’s around at the moment, so a switch to an elite side seems only a matter of time.

Latest Man Utd news: Jude Bellingham claims / Ndiaye’s Man Utd ‘dream’

Meanwhile, former Man Utd star Louis Saha has urged INEOS to launch a spectacular move for Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

Saha believes Bellingham would “love” to return to English football and states he’d be “amazing” for the Red Devils. Read his full comments HERE.

In other news, reports suggest that Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye views Man Utd as his ‘dream’ next club and we can confirm the Red Devils are interested in signing him.

Liverpool are also keen on Ndiaye and are considering a raid on their Merseyside rivals, but the player’s reported preference puts Man Utd in the driving seat.

Everton don’t want to lose the Senegal star, though, and it would take a £70m bid for them to think about letting him go.

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