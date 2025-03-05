Manchester United are interested in signing Nayef Aguerd, with a Spanish report revealing whether the Red Devils could beat Real Sociedad to the signing of the West Ham United-owned central defender.

Despite the appointment of Ruben Amorim as the head coach in November, Man Utd’s results and performances have not improved. The Red Devils are not in the race for a European spot in the Premier League table and have also been knocked out of the FA Cup.

Man Utd are still in the Europa League, but they face a tricky test against LaLiga club Real Sociedad in the last 16.

It is one of Sociedad’s current stars that Man Utd have taken a shine to, with Fichajes claiming that Nayef Aguerd is a “target” for the Red Devils, ahead of the first leg in Spain on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Morocco international centre-back is on loan at Sociedad from West Ham at the moment.

Aguerd made his loan switch to La Real last summer and has made 19 starts in LaLiga and seven starts in the Europa League so far this season.

Man Utd have been impressed with the performances of the 28-year-old and are keen on signing him from Premier League rivals West Ham in the summer transfer window.

The centre-back joined West Ham from Rennes in the summer of 2022 for £30million and is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2027.

Then West Ham manager David Moyes subsequently described Aguerd as “a really stylish footballer” who is “a good reader of the game”.

According to the report in Fichajes, Man Utd have “set their sights” on Aguerd and believe that he “would fit perfectly into their system”.

The report has noted that the defender’s “adaptation to English football, after his time at West Ham, and his experience in La Liga make him an attractive profile for the Red Devils”.

While Man Utd have a number of centre-backs on their books, the Red Devils could do with bringing in another experienced player for that position.

Johnny Evans and Victor Lindelof are out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, while Harry Maguire is not a regular in the team and Leny Yoro is still only 19.

Man Utd interest in Nayef Aguerd worrying for Real Sociedad

Fichajes has reported that Sociedad have been hugely impressed with Aguerd and would love to keep him at the club on a permanent deal.

However, Man Utd’s interest in the West Ham-owned defender poses a problem for the Spanish club.

While Sociedad have been very confident of a permanent deal for Aguerd, Man Utd’s interest has now make things complicated for them.

If the Premier League giants decide to go all out for the defender, then it could force Sociedad to give up on the prospect of signing him.

