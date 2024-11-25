NBC pundit reveals brutal truths Amorim learned from first Man Utd match, but one player a ‘bright spot’

NBC Sports pundit Robbie Earle claimed there’ll be no quick fixes for Manchester United under Ruben Amorim, though one player in an unfamiliar position will have impressed the new manager.

The Amorim era got off to an electric start on Sunday when Marcus Rashford – deployed at striker – put Man Utd in front inside two minutes against Ipswich Town. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the only goal that followed came for the hosts at Portman Road.

A 1-1 draw had the feel of a fair result, especially with Andre Onana producing arguably his best game yet in a United shirt to repeatedly deny Ipswich frontman Liam Delap from close range.

When asked by co-host Rebecca Lowe what Amorim will have learned from his first match in charge, NBC Sports pundit, Robbie Earle, delivered his assessment.

“That he’s a football coach with a tactics board and not a magic wand,” began Earle. “It doesn’t just happens, it’s not going to just happen.

“We saw signs of structure, execution wasn’t great, that’s going to get better. Personnel will change, that’s going to get better.

“Only one shot on target in the second half will be a bit of a worry despite having decent possession and being on top of the game in the second half for the most part. Still plenty of work to do.

“I thought there were a number of players who were thinking about things rather than playing naturally. [Alejandro] Garnacho is a perfect example.

“There were two or three times Garnacho could’ve played played the ball but it was like there were thoughts going on in his head. They’ve got to get the balance between thinking about playing and naturally playing.”

On a more positive front, Earle claimed Amorim will have been impressed with what he witnessed from Amad Diallo in the right wing-back role.

“Bright spot I would say Amad on the right side at wing-back,” continued Earle. “We weren’t sure about him – he’s a winger, could he play in that role?

“Defensively he was good, made the goal and he was a threat on the right side. So [positive] things for the coach to take, but obviously still a lot of work to do.”

Ruben Amorim has “big problems” – Roy Keane

Man Utd legend Roy Keane delivered his own assessment while working for Sky Sports. The no-nonsense Irishman spoke of “big problems” when declaring Amorim will have been left “disappointed” at what he saw.

“He’s got big problems,” Keane declared. “The lack of threat in the second half, and Ipswich looked like they’d go on and win. They’ve not won at home all season. He has the same problems for Man Utd, but he’s only had a week with them.

“You have to give the man a chance but the threat going forward, it’s a huge problem for Man Utd. It’s not good enough.

“We saw the shape of the team but it is the same players and the same problems. We talk about leopards and spots: lack of goals and lack of quality in the second half. Ipswich looked the better team.

“It’s his first game, a lot to take in and it has been a mental week for him, but ultimately he will be disappointed. Man Utd are, at this moment in time, an average Premier League team. It’s a huge job for the manager. Hopefully, he can get it sorted.”

Latest Man Utd news – Mendes, Ronaldo, Antony

In other news, Man Utd’s interest in PSG left-back Nuno Mendes is set to come to nothing. That’s because the Portuguese – previously managed by Amorim at Sporting CP – is primed to sign a new deal in Paris.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has dismissed speculation Cristiano Ronaldo could forge a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

Instead, Ronaldo is in talks to extend his contract at Al-Nassr which expires in the summer.

Finally, reports in Turkey state Besiktas have ‘determined’ they ‘will make a loan offer’ for Antony in the upcoming winter window.

How Amorim’s first result compares to Man Utd managers