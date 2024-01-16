Negotiations for next Man Utd transfer accelerate as winger gives green light to move

The entrance of Granada into the race for Facundo Pellistri’s signature has piqued the interest of the Manchester United winger, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Granada had become the latest contenders to sign Pellistri after joining LA Galaxy and PSV in the race for his loan. The update was provided by Romano, who has now shared how the negotiations have been developing.

According to the latest news, Pellistri is ‘keen’ on choosing Granada as his next destination. After all, he has played in La Liga before for Alaves across two separate loan spells.

Thanks to the Uruguay international giving the ‘green light’ to Granada, discussions between the two clubs are advancing.

Whether or not PSV and LA Galaxy are completely out of the picture now is unclear, but Granada seem to be the club of Pellistri’s focus as things stand.

Man Utd only have him under contract until the end of next season, but could loan him out for the next six months as he fights for his long-term future.

After all, only one of his nine Premier League appearances so far this season has been as a starter, as was the case for one of his three Champions League outings.

In total, the 2020 signing has only played 24 times for Man Utd either side of his spells with Alaves, who he represented 35 times.

The Granada side he could be joining are currently in the relegation zone in La Liga. They have won just two of their 20 matches so far this season.

Man Utd recently held talks with Granada to terminate the loan of Alvaro Fernandez, who is now bound for Benfica instead.

It doesn’t seem to have disrupted any relations between the two clubs, since they are now back in discussions about Pellistri’s immediate future.

Pellistri would play more for Granada

The Uruguay international is still only 22 years old, but his progress at Man Utd has been slow.

He would be more likely to get regular gametime at Granada, where he would also be able to communicate in his mother tongue of Spanish, unlike in the Netherlands with PSV or USA with LA Galaxy.

Furthermore, the two main right wingers at Granada – Antonio Puertas and Jose Callejon – are both above the age of 30, so if they need to rotate out of the side, there could be a space ready with Pellistri’s name on it.

There is no talk yet of whether a loan move for Pellistri could contain an option for a permanent exit, like Hannibal Mejbri’s and Donny van de Beek’s recent loan departures (to Sevilla and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively) do, but it is something Man Utd might have to think about given his contract situation.

Nevertheless, Man Utd do have the option to extend Pellistri’s contract into 2026, which might buy them a bit of time if they need it.

