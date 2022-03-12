Nemanja Matic picks out Tottenham dangerman as Man Utd prepare for Old Trafford blitz

Nemanja Matic has warned Manchester United of Tottenham dangerman Harry Kane ahead of the sides’ Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The two teams meet on Saturday in a crunch fixture in the race for a top-four place. Man Utd currently sit in fifth, two points above seventh-placed Spurs. However, Tottenham have two games in hand on the Red Devils.

The previous clash between the sides in October proved a significant one. United’s 3-0 win in London bought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some time before he ultimately got the sack.

For Tottenham, though, the result saw chairman Daniel Levy pull the plug on Nuno Espirito Santo and get Antonio Conte in.

In the past few weeks under their new managers, neither side has convinced in the hunt for the top four. Spurs’ inconsistencies – such as beating Manchester City away before losing to Burnley – have been laid bare.

United, meanwhile, have had no problem taking the lead in matches but have ended up with a number of 1-1 draws.

Still, Tottenham striker Kane is one player who has found sparkling form at the right time. He starred in the 3-2 win over City, and in the 4-0 defeat of Leeds. On Monday, meanwhile, he earned further rave reviews in Spurs’ 5-0 win over Everton.

United midfielder Matic told MUTV of the upcoming clash: “Yes of course, it’s always good when you win the game, but that game [at Tottenham] is a long time ago.

“We have to be focused now more because, since then, they change the manager, we also changed the manager, so we have to take this game as a new challenge.

“We know it’s going to be very hard, especially because the last match they played some good football, they won 5-0 against Everton.

“It’s going to be very interesting and I’m sure we’ll be ready.”

Both sides realise the importance of making the top four amid the key period coming up for both clubs.

Matic, Kane feature in Man Utd, Tottenham scrap

United are facing a massive few months both on and off the pitch. The biggest new change coming down the track is the new manager and the replacement for interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick will subsequently start a consultancy role alongside club officials such as new chief executive Richard Arnold.

Meanwhile, four players including Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are out of contract in the summer. There are increasing calls for new first-team investment, especially in midfield and for a striker. Donny van de Beek is set to return from a loan spell at Everton, which is not going as well as hoped.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are hoping Conte finally settles into his role. He has had an instant impact at other clubs he has managed, but has consistently raised doubts about seeing his Tottenham contract through.

In the summer, he will hope to have the chance to further shape the squad in his vision.

The club will also have to make decisions on loan players such as Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso.