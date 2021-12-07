Matic says much-maligned Man Utd pair do not get the credit they deserve

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic says Fred and Scott McTominay are improving and do not get the credit they deserve.

Matic was on the bench for Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge against Crystal Palace. The German coach opted for Fred and McTominay in the double pivot position at the base of United’s midfield. And the 33-year-old has heaped praise on the pair who he believes are “getting better and better”.

Fred has been with United since 2018 as he joined them from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £47m. But he has been scapegoat for United’s recent poor from from fans and pundits alike.

Meanwhile, McTominay, 24, came through the club’s academy. And he has also had the finger pointed at him in recent seasons.

Speaking at United’s news conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Young Boys, Matic said: “I think they are great people, great people for the changing room. Very important players for our team, they improve a lot game by game.

“They don’t get enough praise, always those who score goals get praise after the games, but sooner or later they will get what they deserve. Game by game they are getting better and better.

“They give us stability, they have to continue to work in this way and I’m sure they will have a bright future.”

After Rangnick’s first game on Sunday, United take on Young Boys in the Champions League.

Rangnick’s men are already through to the knockout stage and he has said he will make changes to his side. And Matic may well get a rare start alongside Donny van de Beek.

Matic talks about ‘high pressing’

Matic added, via the Manchester Evening News: “We have to try to impress [Rangnick], that we deserve to play.

“We are through, top of the group, but we want the three points at Old Trafford and to show the manager we have the quality to play.

“When you win games it is easier, confidence is back.

“The momentum is very important, we have to carry on game by game. Tomorrow is another final. We have to carry on.

“Every manager has his ideas, of course. We always try to adapt and understand as soon as possible.

“Everyone saw last game a bit of his idea, the high pressing, the organisation. We are training only a couple of days and we didn’t have enough time to understand more.”

