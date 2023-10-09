‘Nervy’ Man Utd star told to’ buck up his ideas’ or risk high-profile Ten Hag axing

Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana that he needs to ‘buck up his ideas’ after another high-profile error in Saturday’s dramatic win over Brentford.

Onana was at fault for the visitor’s opening goal, which saw United destined for another defeat before Scott McTominay’s late heroics turned the game around in added time.

The Cameroon international did get a touch to Mathias Jensen’s low shot but it was a weak attempt at a save that drew even more criticism from pundits and the media alike.

Onana came to Old Trafford as a big-named replacement for the long-serving David de Gea, but he’s already been involved in major mistakes – including the Champions League losses to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

But when quizzed about Onana’s big celebrations after United beat the Bees over the weekend, Ferdinand drew comparisons to his own performance for England against Greece back in 2001, in which he did not play well only for David Beckham’s late free-kick to secure a draw and a place at the 2002 World Cup.

“I saw a bit of myself, I didn’t play well when England drew against Greece when David Beckham scored that free-kick [to famously secure World Cup 2002 qualification],” Ferdinand told his FIVE podcast on Monday.

“I remember celebrating with Becks and thanking him. I saw a bit of that in Onana. When you make a mistake… I could sense the relief that he had.”

Rio urges Onana to find his form

Ferdinand, however, was critical of Onana’s efforts to keep out Jensen’s strike and has called on the stopper to handle the spotlight on him at United better.

“He should have made the save. In training, he probably makes that save every day. I saw a quote from Peter Schmeichel, who spoke to him and told him not to let [the pressure of] Man Utd get to you.

“At the moment, there are nerves that are in there, because of the mistakes. A lot of people are asking if he can recover. I was there when De Gea came. He was obviously younger but he didn’t start well, you know. I think in his first 10 games or so, the numbers are similar to Onana.

“If you were to speak to Onana himself, I think he would say, ‘This is not the start I wanted, this is no way near the level I am used to performing at and this is not the standard required at Man Utd so I need to buck up my ideas’.”

United and Onana will be back in action on October 21 when they head to struggling Sheffield United in an evening Premier League kick-off.

