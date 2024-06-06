Manchester United have made signing a new centre-back their top priority for the summer and several big names have been linked in recent weeks.

As we have consistently reported, Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s top target but the Red Devils may have to bring in more than one new centre-back.

The club have already confirmed that Raphael Varane will leave when his contract expires at the end of this month, while Victor Lindelof is likely to follow him out the exit door.

Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have drawn up a shortlist of defenders they’re considering signing this summer and one name that keeps coming up is Juventus’ Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian international is considered one of the best centre-backs in Serie A and made 36 league appearances this season, scoring three goals and helping his team to 16 clean sheets.

Man Utd are reportedly big admirers of Bremer and various outlets have suggested he is the next name on Ratcliffe’s shortlist after Branthwaite. Chelsea have been linked with the 27-year-old, too.

However, it seems like both of the Premier League rivals will have to look elsewhere for a new defender.

Bremer: ‘We’ll see what happens…’

Brazil manager Dorival Junior has included Bremer in his squad for the Copa America, and that gave Spanish outlet Marca a chance to interview him.

The 27-year-old was asked whether he thought he would be at Juventus for a long time amid the links with Man Utd and others.

“Yes, I am in a great club, the biggest in the world, and I am happy. I just won my first title and I want to make history,” Bremer replied.

“It is clear that you can never say never. We’ll see what happens.”

Bremer hasn’t completely ruled out leaving Juventus this summer but suggests that an exit is unlikely. However, he did admit that a switch to LaLiga could happen for him in the future.

“Yes [I could move to Spain], there are clubs like Madrid or Barca that are top,” Bremer added.,

“La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League are the best leagues in the world, that’s why one day I would like to try, but, I insist, I am happy at Juve.”

Man Utd are focusing all their efforts on luring Branthwaite from Goodison Park at the moment but if they do opt to sign a new centre-back, it seems unlikely they’ll be getting Bremer.

Reports suggest that it would take around £60m to sign him from Juventus this summer anyway, which is a big fee if the Red Devils splash the cash on Branthwaite too.

