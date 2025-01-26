Gary Neville believes Manchester United’s players would have been ‘killed’ by Ruben Amorim’s assessment that they are part of ‘the worst team’ in the club’s history but still defended the Old Trafford chief for his honesty.

Amorim came out with the alarming comment after United suffered a seventh defeat in 15 games under their new head coach against Brighton last weekend. The 39-year-old also damaged a TV in the changing room during a post-match rant at Old Trafford.

“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United,” Amorim admitted after the game.

He did, however, apologise for that damning statement ahead of Man Utd‘s Europa League win over Rangers in midweek, adding: “I’m a young guy and sometimes I make a mistake. That’s why I don’t talk after the game.

“This game, I needed to talk and maybe it was a mistake and then I get more nervous and go to the press conference really nervous and say things I shouldn’t say, that’s it. I don’t promise you I won’t do it again, but I will try to improve.”

Neville, however, speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, was keen to defend Amorim, admitting: “I can sympathise with him because emotion and passion is everything I want in a football club and manager.

“It is hurting so he wants to come out and speak his mind and that is something I admire.

“It is what we ask for, everybody to be honest and authentic. We can’t sit here as broadcasters and knock him for it. What I try and do to understand what the impact is, what would it be like in your own business? If you go into the office and your boss says you are the worst group of people they have had in the office, there would be devastation and the boss probably wouldn’t survive.

“The employees would lose faith, confidence and belief so you can only imagine the impact it had on the players. Hearing it from your own manager is different, it has a deeper meaning. He rolled back probably because of people above or players who would say, ‘It kills us’.

“Who is it directed at? Every player has got to ask themselves the question, “Does he mean me?” He will have realised the impact of his words on the people who he is asking to perform for him every week. But he needed to send a message to everybody that this needs to change dramatically.”

Fernandes wants Man Utd players to ‘show some balls’

United take on Fulham on Sunday looking to begin their push back up the Premier League table, with Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes also backing his manager on the eve of the contest.

Indeed, Fernandes has urged his teammatees to show they ‘have the balls to play for this club’.

“The reality is to play here you have to have that pressure, you have to have the balls to play for this club — that is what it is,” Fernandes said. “You have to feel that in every moment in every game it is a new chance to bring us back to the position we deserve.

“Unfortunately for us this season there have been too many ups and downs and every time we look like getting there, we get punched again and go down.

“What we have to do is every time we take a punch and go down, we must get up and try to punch back.”

Latest Man Utd news: United switch left-back targets / Shock Palmer ‘dream’

Manchester United are ready to turn their focus to signing a different left-back option for Ruben Amorim after so far failing in their attempts to snap up highly-rated Lecce star Patrick Dorgu.

Bringing in a new left-sided defender has emerged as one of the main priorities for Man Utd, with Luke Shaw still struggling to get on the pitch and Tyrell Malacia tipped to make a loan exit.

Dorgu, who is also being by Tottenham, has emerged as the club’s prime target to fill that role as he continues to make a name for himself in Italy with his explosive performances down the left flank for Lecce.

However, United have now failed with two offers for the 20-year-old, with Lecce playing hardball as try and keep one of their key players on board until the summer at least.

To that end, TT have been told that if United were to fail to reach an agreement with Lecce for Dorgu, they are considering activating the buy-back clause for Alvaro Fernandez Carreras instead.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer has been backed to secure a sensational move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils already eyeing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea.

Palmer has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League and as a key star for England, too.

His attacking team-mate Nkunku could soon head to Old Trafford, as Man Utd are eager to sign the Frenchman on loan. But Danny Murphy has talked up the possibility of Palmer going to Man Utd too, as he supported the club as a boy.

